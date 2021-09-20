Monday, September 20, 2021
That’s why everyone cheers Ariana Grande on “The Voice” in the USA

By Arjun Sethi
09/20/2021 8:14 pm

Breathtaking, beautiful, talented, funny and just personable: Few of the characteristics of Ariana Grande.

The 28-year-old is without a doubt one of the greatest singers of our time. Not only her incomparable voice, but also her personality make her an extraordinary superstar.

While she is number 3 in the global Instagram rankings with 267 million followers and her music is still played up and down, she really doesn’t have to lift a single finger. But not with Ariana: As a real power woman, she now wants to pass on her experience and knowledge to newcomers. And that as a jury member for “The Voice”. In addition to Kelly Clarkson (39), John Legend (42) and Blake Shelton (45), the singer completes the line of superstars, replacing Nick Jonas.

