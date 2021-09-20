That’s why everyone cheers Ariana Grande on “The Voice” in the USA

09/20/2021 8:14 pm

Breathtaking, beautiful, talented, funny and just personable: Few of the characteristics of Ariana Grande.

The 28-year-old is without a doubt one of the greatest singers of our time. Not only her incomparable voice, but also her personality make her an extraordinary superstar.

While she is number 3 in the global Instagram rankings with 267 million followers and her music is still played up and down, she really doesn’t have to lift a single finger. But not with Ariana: As a real power woman, she now wants to pass on her experience and knowledge to newcomers. And that as a jury member for “The Voice”. In addition to Kelly Clarkson (39), John Legend (42) and Blake Shelton (45), the singer completes the line of superstars, replacing Nick Jonas.

There she enchants everyone around her, with her manner and her ability.

Ariana Grande Phenomenon: Everyone loves her

After all the strokes of fate that the young singer had to cope with in recent years – we all remember the attack at one of her concerts in Manchester and the sudden death of her ex-boyfriend Mac Miller († September 7, 2018) – she can this year, after a well-deserved break, finally take a deep breath. Ariana is finally back: with fascinating appearances (including with superstar ‘The Weekend’), a romantic wedding and participation as a juror on the Emmy-nominated show “The Voice USA”.

One thing strikes the viewer inside: She looks changed. More mature, much happier. The elegance you gain is also unmistakable. The way she is sitting there in her outfit and gesturing, she could undoubtedly be sitting at a table with Marylin Monroe and Cher. And it is still absolutely authentic, despite its huge success.

Ariana shines with the special combination of elegance, talent and humor – she really shines in her jury seat. Her followers speak of a special aura that Ariana brings with it. And that becomes very obvious when you watch the first teasers.

Your first jury job

The season opens the entire jury team with a vocal performance of the song “RESPECT”, by Aretha Franklin. A singing duet of a special kind, with the greatest voices of our time.









“She’s a real asset!” Said Chief Justice Blake Shelton. “I have never received such feedback for a new jury member as I did with Ari,” he adds.

“Having Ariana joining us this season is one of the most refreshing events we have ever had. It’s really fun, and it’s amazing, ”said Audrey Morrissey, the show’s producer. “There is no doubt that the show benefits from having Grande as she is at the height of her talent and a global superstar who has been popular with several generations, but especially with the younger generation,” says Morrissey. “It fits right into this moment in a unique way.”

Ariana Grande shows her versatility

According to the production team, on this show viewers will learn about Grande’s special skills. As an author, vocal coach, vocal producer and much more. Her caring and sincere manner are also evident in Ariana’s coaching. The Postions singer. “She’s incredibly talented, she can share her knowledge, and she’s funny and caring,” adds Morrissey.

The comments under the first videos of the show clearly show how many Ari fans are watching the show just because of her. So a great addition to a young audience for the successful show.

Heartwarming words from Grande to candidates

In Germany we can already see a first excerpt of the new season on YouTube. Visibly cool, Ariana listens to the first candidate’s vocal performance and turns around at the first high note. With her feedback, she proves her professionalism and her big heart:

“You all don’t know me as a couch yet, but I want to join you in this competition, I want to help you sing the right song, I want to answer all of your questions based on my experiences and I want to help you get there as an artist come where you want to go. (..) I want to help you become the greatest artist you can be, I want to help you win this thing and then have an incredible career, I want the right work here do with you! “

Nice words from an impressive woman!

The episodes will be broadcast one after the other in the USA in mid-October. From Germany we can watch the episodes in the SIXX media library. (DO)