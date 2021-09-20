That’s what Rihanna’s family thinks of their relationship with A $ AP Rocky

Does A $ AP Rocky (32) have the blessing from Rihanna’s (32) family? For years the musicians were just good friends, but recently they have been going through life as a couple. The rapper even spent the Christmas holidays with Rihanna in Barbados. In the singer’s homeland, the two not only enjoyed togetherness, he also got to know their family. But what does she think of the new partner of the “Love The Way You” interpreter?

Apparently A $ AP Rocky could score points with RiRi’s family! “The trip is going so well, it couldn’t be better”, betrayed one Rihanna related source opposite Hollywood Life. The 32-year-old is a perfect match for her family and friends. “It’s a huge relief to Rihannabecause her family tends to be very protective of her. They are all very sincere and humble people, so the fact that Rocky wasn’t born with a silver spoon in his mouth plays in his favor, “the insider explained.

A $ AP Rocky is said to be serious about the 32-year-old – and her loved ones are also convinced of that, the informant said. “Everyone can see how much they care about her.” It is still too early to be able to say where the relationship is going. But it was exciting for everyone to get to know the new man at RiRi’s side.

Rihanna and A $ AP Rocky, 2019

ActionPress / OLIVIER BORDE / BESTIMAGE Rihanna and A $ AP Rocky at Paris Fashion Week 2018

A $ AP Rocky and Rihanna, 2012

