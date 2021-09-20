Monday, September 20, 2021
That’s how big the Kardashian-Jenner clan’s net worth really is

By Arjun Sethi
We tell you how much money the Kardashians and Jenners are really sitting on.

It’s no longer a secret that the Kardashians and Jenners are one of the richest families in the entertainment industry – even if Kylie likes to pretend she can’t afford a small injection of cash to an old friend.

In any case: the clan earns money with clothing, make-up, skin care and its own show – but how rich are the individual members of the family actually?

Kylie Jenner

Kylie got rich mostly from her cosmetics company and is valued at around $ 900 million. She was briefly considered a billionaire according to Forbes, but the title was stripped from her.

Kris Jenner

The matriarch and legendary momager Kris is about 190 million and earns with the children she manages. According to Forbes, she also worked as a producer on Keeping Up With the Kardashians.




Kim Kardashian

Kim Kardashian has a fortune of 750 million US dollars – thanks in part to perfumes and make-up. She recently sold 20 percent of KKW Beauty for $ 200 million.

Caitlyn Jenner

Caitlyn Jenner is about $ 100 million and has made money from her book “I Am Cait”, among other things.

Khloé Kardashian

Compared to the other family members, Khloé comes off relatively poorly: Her fortune is 50 million US dollars, which she earned, among other things, from her work on the reality show and her clothing brand Good American.

Kourtney Kardashian

Kourtney has also amassed approximately $ 45 million in fortune from Keeping Up and her company Poosh.

Kendall Jenner

Kendall’s account balance is also $ 45 million, which she earned as a sought-after model.

Rob Kardashian

The often forgotten Kardashian brother, Rob, is far less in the limelight than his sisters. His net worth is 10 million through his appearances in “Keeping Up” and the spin-off “Rob & Chyna” as well as his sock line.


