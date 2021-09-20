That’s how big the Kardashian-Jenner clan’s net worth really is

We tell you how much money the Kardashians and Jenners are really sitting on.

It’s no longer a secret that the Kardashians and Jenners are one of the richest families in the entertainment industry – even if Kylie likes to pretend she can’t afford a small injection of cash to an old friend.

In any case: the clan earns money with clothing, make-up, skin care and its own show – but how rich are the individual members of the family actually?

Kylie Jenner

Kylie got rich mostly from her cosmetics company and is valued at around $ 900 million. She was briefly considered a billionaire according to Forbes, but the title was stripped from her.

Kris Jenner

The matriarch and legendary momager Kris is about 190 million and earns with the children she manages. According to Forbes, she also worked as a producer on Keeping Up With the Kardashians.









Kim Kardashian

Kim Kardashian has a fortune of 750 million US dollars – thanks in part to perfumes and make-up. She recently sold 20 percent of KKW Beauty for $ 200 million.