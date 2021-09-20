Style icon Leonardo DiCaprio: We can also copy his 90s outfits in 2020

Former GQ cover star Leonardo DiCaprio has worn the most beautiful outfits on screen in the past, from Jay Gatsby in “The Great Gatsby” to Jordan Belfort in “The Wolf Of Wall Street” to Romeo Montague in “Romeo + Juliet” and most recently Rick Dalton in “Once Upon A Time In Hollywood”. (Also Read: Summer Trend Blue Suits – The Best Looks From Clooney, Beckham & Co.)

It seems that playing roles in style has rubbed off on DiCaprio’s wardrobe. Or was it the other way around? As we discovered while browsing through the archival material, the nineties prove that he has long mastered the art form of fashion. We all love good retrospect, especially when we can learn some lessons for the present from it. So, let’s turn to the teenager Leonardo DiCaprio, who immersed himself in the world of fashion in the 1990s. Master his style rules and you are ready for the coming season. (Also interesting: We can also copy these 10 timeless outfits by Sir Paul McCartney in summer 2020)

Jim Smeal

1. Cool in corduroy pants

Year: 1994









Style lesson: Looking for an alternative to denim jeans? A quick look at DiCaprio’s 1990s wardrobe confirms that corduroy pants are the next best thing. He was discovered in 1994 wearing them alongside a few simple lace-up shoes, a relaxed henley top and an oversized puffer jacket. Unpredictable styling, we admit that, but coupled with complete carefree, it’s a triumph.

Ron Galella, Ltd.

2. Stylish sports outfit

Year: 1992