Stronger dollar and profit taking weigh on Investing.com







Investing.com – Bitcoin, Ethereum and Cardano fell significantly on Monday from their interim highs reached over the weekend amid the appreciating US dollar.

“A stronger US dollar hurts Bitcoin,” said Marco Oehrl, crypto analyst at Investing.com. “There was also profit-taking,” he added.

Currently, at 45,466 dollars per token, it is still significantly higher than at the beginning of September at around 43,000 dollars and also around 600 dollars above a horizontal support line.

The problem for Bitcoin is the fact that the cyber currency fell below its 200-day line (currently at $ 45,839) due to the recent losses, according to Oehrl. The stronger US dollar, which is partly due to the impending bankruptcy of the Chinese real estate company Evergrande (HK 🙂 and the imminent one could meanwhile result in a greater redeployment.

Since September 7th, it has recovered by more than 15 percent. Over the year, however, there is a minus of 36 percent.

“It is recovering a bit,” said Westpac analyst Imre Speizer, adding that he was supported by expectations that the Fed would curb its security purchases soon as well as the caution of equity investors.

“Everyone is looking at the Fed and waiting for a tapering signal.”

It increased by 0.16% to 93.328 by 6:20 a.m. It hit a new monthly high of 93.347.

The Fed meeting will end on Wednesday. Markets believe the central bank will stick to its plans to start tapering later this year but will not provide details or a timetable for at least a month.









That said, soaring U.S. yields, which rose for the fourth year in a row last week for papers with a, signal the risk of a Hawkish surprise or a shift in forecasts pointing to a rate hike in 2022, both of which are supportive of the dollar could.

Cardano under pressure

After a strong rally in August, which put the cryptocurrency in third place in the table of the most important cyber currencies, a bit ran out of steam. The rally was triggered by expectations of the Alonzo upgrade, which brought smart contracts to the platform’s mainnet on September 12th.

Almost 3,500 smart contracts have now been launched. However, more than 99 percent are still waiting for their starting shot. Only as soon as a corresponding approval has been given by IOHK, the native crypto currency ADA of the Cardano blockchain could start another rally.

At around 6:20 a.m., Cardano was trading almost 8 percent lower at $ 2.16. The cryptocurrency is thus approaching the September 7th flash crash low, which was trained at $ 2.03. A slide below that could bring losses for the cyber currency towards the August 18 low of $ 1.87.

Altcoins follow Bitcoin down

Other altcoins also suffered from the Bitcoin weakness. lost 6 percent in value, Ripples fell 7.7 percent and plummeted 10.4 percent.

After the recent setback, the short-term chart image for Bitcoin and many Altcoins has clouded over. On the flip side, the Crypto Fear Index has fallen from its recent highs at 80 and is currently hovering in neutral territory at 50.

There has always been short-term price turbulence in this young asset class, and it will remain so. Therefore, one should rather concentrate on the long-term positive perspectives.