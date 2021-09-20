Tuesday, September 21, 2021
Steven Spielberg: His giant yacht is too small for him

By Vimal Kumar
Steven Spielberg
His giant yacht is too small for him

Big is not big enough. Steven Spielberg sells his mega-yacht to buy an even longer ship

He’s a great Hollywood director – so of course he also needs a big yacht: Steven Spielberg. A length of 85.47 meters is simply no longer enough to keep up with the other super ships. So now the “Sale” sign is hanging on his little boat. The luxury boat can be purchased for 170 million euros.

Big is not big enough

Vacation on a luxury yacht

But Jay-Z and Beyoncé need more to get going

Something bigger than the “Seven Seas” is supposed to be here, because it has simply become “too small” for the 68-year-old, as the “Daily Mail” reports. Of course: between seven bedrooms, an infinity pool, a helicopter landing pad, sports room, spa and massage room, you quickly feel cramped.

But instead of 50 meters more, the new ship should be 5.4 meters longer – just! Kind of poor. Spend another 50 million euros on top for five more steps on deck? Seems a little overpriced. But on the other hand: What else should a multimillionaire do with his money?

Vimal Kumar
