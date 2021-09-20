Sophia Thomalla: separation from Loris Karius

Sudden separation from Sophia Thomalla. The model and soccer player Loris Karius will go their separate ways with immediate effect.

Sophia Thomalla, 31, and Loris Karius, 27, have split up! What a message that came up with “Bild”. Sophia herself has confirmed the surprising end of love: “There is only one thing to say: We are separate people! From now on he can do what he wants.”

Sophia means the rumors about a new woman in Loris’ life. The goalkeeper now admits on Instagram: “Yesterday, Sophia and I were leaked photos from my vacation that show me with another woman. Unfortunately, it is true that we have grown apart for a long time. The fact that things are now falling apart, it does me sorry and I would like to apologize for that. “









Sophia Thomalla made the corona isolation to create



What exactly happened between the two is not yet known. But a year ago Sophia chatted on the “NDR Talk Show” about the corona crisis and the lockdown causing increasing problems in the relationship: “Two more weeks and there would have been someone dead. But I am speaking, I think I, all couples from the heart. At some point you just get pissed off. ” The two spent a lot of time in Istanbul, where the footballer lived at the time. “Of course it’s a tough time. But honestly, everyone else would have it too [außer Loris] could be. If I had sat with my mother for four months now, I would have argued with her too. I think I would have started with every beef, “continued Sophia behind the scenes of the RTL show,” because they don’t know what’s going to happen “.

There were even rumors of an engagement



Before that, Sophia and Loris were actually very happy, the daughter of actress Simone Thomalla, 55, contrary to her usual behavior in relationships, even posted photos of couples on Instagram and raved about the football player in interviews. Rumors of a possible engagement even surfaced again and again. Now the sudden separation.

