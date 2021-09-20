“Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings”: Interview with Florian Munteanu

Did you have to change anything when training for the film?

Florian Munteanu: Definitive. “Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings” is not a boxing film, and Razor Fist is not a boxer either. In this respect, I had to change a few things for mixed martial arts, learn new things and shed old habits. Unfortunately, you don’t have infinite time to familiarize yourself with the role and fighting style. But I’ve trained very hard to get this character right on screen.

Did you quickly find the rhythm with Simu Liu playing the title role and having a mind-blowing fight with you on a bus?

Florian Munteanu: We had about three and a half weeks to prepare for this scene. We rehearsed for several hours every day. Some parts of the fight were shot in one go. It wasn’t easy to remember the choreography and to always transport the energy. The biggest challenge, however, was fighting in such close quarters. I actually need a lot of space for my fighting style.

How did you prepare for the role?

Florian Munteanu: I first got acquainted with the comics and scoured the internet for information. In an interview, however, the director Destin Daniel Cretton told me that he would like to try something new with the character. That’s why he advised me not to read my way through the comics anymore.

Are you also a comic fan personally?









Florian Munteanu: As a little kid I was a big fan of comics and superheroes. I can also remember the animated “X-Men” series. I’ve also seen all the movies – starting with “X-Men”, which influenced me a lot anyway, and “Spider-Man”. It feels like a dream that I only became part of the “Rocky” franchise as a boxer with “Creed 2” and have now also made it into the MCU as a comic fan.

What do you think were the biggest differences and similarities between “Creed 2” and “Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings”?

Florian Munteanu: The biggest difference for me is that “Creed 2” is more of a drama. In “Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings” there is also one or the other brisk saying that loosens up the atmosphere a bit. Both projects have in common that they put a lot of heart into them. And both films are primarily about family.

Did you find the comedy in “Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings” easy?

Florian Munteanu: In my opinion, there are two types of comedy: one encourages humor and the other is more casual. “Shang-Chi” belongs to the latter category because the characters react authentically to situations, which at the moment seems funny to the viewer. Razor Fist doesn’t want to be funny, but he’s funny in context.