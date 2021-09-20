Serious allegation: “Will Smith destroyed my career”

From 1990 to 1993, the American actress Janet Hubert starred alongside Will Smith in the hit sitcom “The Prince of Bel Air.” The series is about the life of a young man (Will Smith) who lives with his uncle and aunt in California. Hubert gave Smith’s series aunt, but got out of the sitcom early. It was made by Daphne Maxwell Reid, who from then on appeared as “Aunt Viv”.









Janet Huber: “I’ve lost everything”

One reason for leaving the show was not least the bad relationship with the star of the series, Will Smith. In the first episode of the big one The Fresh Prince of Bel-Air Reunion the two former co-stars talked about their difficult relationship. In the HBO special, Hubert accused her former colleague of being a part of her failed career.

She went through a difficult time while filming the third “Prince of Bel Air” season, said the now 64-year-old. She had just become a mother and she lived in a “very abusive” marriage.

“I wasn’t unprofessional on set,” she defended herself now. I stopped talking to everyone because I was marginalized. And I was told you made it happen. “