Monday, September 20, 2021
HomeNewsSelena Gomez: New lead role as a mountaineer
News

Selena Gomez: New lead role as a mountaineer

By Arjun Sethi
0
47




Selena Gomez
New leading role as a mountaineer

Selena Gomez continues to expand her vita as an actress.

Selena Gomez continues to expand her vita as an actress.

© Silvia Elizabeth Pangaro / Shutterstock.com

Selena Gomez’s next film tells the story of resilience and courage. She mimes the mountaineer Silvia Vásquez-Lavado.

Selena Gomez (28) has the next big film deal in her pocket. As “The Hollywood Reporter” reports, she plays the Peruvian mountaineer Silvia Vásquez-Lavado (46) in the film “In the Shadow of the Mountain” by Oscar winner Donna Gigliotti (65). She is considered the first Peruvian woman to climb Mount Everest and the first openly homosexual woman to climb all of the “Seven Summits”, the highest mountains on each of the seven continents.




A story of resilience and courage

The story is based on Vásquez-Lavados memoirs of the same name, which are due to appear in winter 2022. There has not yet been a premiere date for the film. The screenplay is penned by Elgin James’ (“Little Birds”), who also directs. In addition to Gigliotti, who won the Oscar for best film for “Shakespeare in Love” (1998), and Scott Budnick (44), Gomez is also responsible as a co-producer.

“Silvia is a force of nature,” Gigliotti is quoted by the US trade journal. She looks forward to telling the “story of resilience, courage, adventure and humanity” with Gomez. The singer and actress was most recently seen in the 2019 films “The Dead Don’t Die” and “A Rainy Day in New York”.

CodeList


Previous articleBatman as a 4K UHD Blu-ray Steelbook in the test: classics in new splendor
Next articleTom Hanks’ Show for Joe Biden – From Ideal Son-in-Law to President’s Master of Ceremonies
Arjun Sethi
Passionate guitarist, gamer and writer. Lives for the perfect review, and scrapes texts until they are razor-sharp.
RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

Trending News

Load more

Recent Comments

EDITOR PICKS

POPULAR POSTS

POPULAR CATEGORY

ABOUT US

CodeList.biz an online gaming news website started to provide trust. Code List an online gaming news portal started as an honest effort to provide users with unbiased and well-suited information on the latest and trending news.

Contact us: contact@yoursite.com

FOLLOW US

© Newspaper WordPress Theme by TagDiv