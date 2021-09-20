Ryan Gosling: 15 Facts About La La Land Star

15 things you need to know about Ryan Gosling

by Bernd Teichmann



For many, Ryan Gosling is the most attractive actor Hollywood has to offer. He can currently be seen in “La La Land” in the cinema. 15 facts about the Canadian.

• In his new film, the musical “La La Land”, plays Ryan Gosling a jazz pianist who falls in love with budding actress Mia (Emma Stone).

• Ryan was born on November 12, 1980 in London, Ontario.

• His mother, Donna, was a secretary, and his father, Thomas Ray, was a sales representative. His parents, who were Mormons, divorced when he was 13 years old, after which he lived with his mother with his older sister Mandi.

• He was born in St. Joseph’s Hospital, as well as Rachel McAdams, which he got to know in 2004 on the set for the romance “Like a single day”, and with which he was in a relationship for around two and a half years.

• Ryan Gosling made his first public appearances with his sister in competitions for young talent, such as this one in 1991, which a viewer filmed.

• In 1993 he successfully participated in a casting for the “Mickey Mouse Club” part and was hired for two years. At his side: Britney Spears, Christina Aguilera and Justin Timberlake, with whose family he lived for six months in 1995. First taste. Second tasting.

• Ryan Gosling is a respectable one Jazz guitarist and founded the band “Dead Man’s Bones” with his friend Zach Shields. In 2009 the group recorded their debut album of the same name. Gosling sang, played the piano, guitar, bass guitar and cello.

• The album was created together with the children’s choir of the Silverlake Conservatory. Sounds strange, but sounds great.

• In 2002 he played with Sandra Bullock in the thriller “Murder According to a Plan”. The two were a couple for almost a year. Bullock was 16 years older than him.









• Since 2004, he and two friends have been running the Moroccan restaurant “Tagine” in Beverly Hills.

•One Oscar nomination (“Half Nelson”) and five nominations for the Golden Globe (“Lars and the Women”, “Blue Valentine”, “Crazy, Stupid, Love” and “The Ides of March”) has earned Ryan Gosling so far. This year it worked for the first time: He won a Golden Globe for “La La Land”.

• In 2011 he met actress Eva Mendes while filming the drama “The Place Beyond The Pines”. This relationship resulted in two daughters: Esmeralda, born on September 12, 2014 and Amada Lee, born on April 29, 2016.

•This is what he says:

“I try not to make too many films. I get fed up with myself quickly and can therefore easily imagine how everyone else is doing.”

•This is what others say:

“Ryan is very nice and kind, but also has a dark side, is a weird, manipulative guy. So he has everything you could want in an actor.” (Kirsten Dunst, film partner in “All Beauty Must Die”)

• Ryan Gosling for beginners:



“Inside a Skinhead” (2001)

“Like a single day” (2004)

“Half Nelson” (2006)

“Lars And The Real Girl” (2007)

“Blue Valentine” (2010)

“Drive” (2011)

“The Ides of March” (2011)

“The Big Short” (2015)

“La La Land” (2017)