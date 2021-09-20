Roger Federer teams up with Rihanna and LeBron in a new commercial

Despite nearing the end of his tennis career, Roger Federer is still a strong personality to include in a marketing campaign, the latest evidence being Roger’s collaboration with world-class artist Rihanna, Los Angeles Lakers star LeBron James , and the writer Patti Smith.

After all, in addition to his illustrious tennis career, Federer is admired for the many values ​​that he has followed throughout his life, such as perseverance, courtesy and, last but not least, his love of travel.

“The tennis record champion Roger Federer grew up traveling. After the championships were canceled, this relentless pace was traded for a fixed time in his native Switzerland, which revealed the surprising power of the slowdown, ”Rinowa writes on her website.

During an unprecedented hiatus, Rihanna, LeBron James, Roger Federer and Patti Smith redefined their expectations and travel experiences. With a poem written and narrated by Patti Smith and a custom score by Jamie xx, RIMOWA’s new campaign shares the journey of four global icons ushering in a purposeful new era of movement. ”Rimowa has a 30-second clip of the full commercial, which can be found on their official website.









Federer Narrates a 15 Second Commercial A 90 second commercial can also be found on Rinowa’s official website, along with short clips of voice overs from each of the contributing stars. “Travel has changed for all of us.

We got so used to speeding through travel destinations. But sometimes slowing down can actually get you further than ever, ”Federer says in a 15-second voice-over narration that can be found on Rinowa’s website.

On his return to the tennis courts, Federer couldn’t comment on his latest update shared on social networks, but the truth is that the Swiss champions will be off the courts for “many months”.