Rihanna and Asap Rocky are a couple

Rihanna just hasn’t had any luck with the men so far. In 2009, the relationship with rapper Chris Brown ended in the media because of the beat up the singert had. The picture that showed the 32-year-old with bruises and visible wounds on her face shocked fans all over the world. Brown then had to answer for it in court and was to five years suspended prison sentence sentenced. The popular interpreter then remained single for a long time, and a short liaison with Drake also came to nothing. The surprise was all the greater when, in 2017, the relationship with the Saudi, billion-dollar entrepreneur Hassan Jameel became public. It seemed as if Rihanna had finally found her Mr. Right, who was often over wedding and even speculated about having children together, but at the beginning of the year everything was suddenly over between the two of them. Why the relationship failed, Rihanna is silent about it to this day, but obviously the lovesickness with the beauty was limited.









When friendship becomes love: Rihanna loves Asap Rocky

The American “People” magazine reports that Rihanna is freshly in love again – with her long-time friend, the Rapper Asap Rocky. That more could happen between the two was speculated a few months ago after the musicians appeared together on the red carpet at a benefit concert in New York, but at that time the two still asserted that they were only good friends. But that has now apparently changed, because the magazine claims to have found out that Rihanna and Asap Rocky are said to have spent Thanksgiving weekend (November 26th to 29th) together. The musician couple would have met again and again on a dinner date with friends “discreetly hidden behind a curtain”, reports an eyewitness. Rihanna and Asap Rocky are still silent about the latest rumors, but if they actually come true, we are already looking forward to the first snapshots of the performers together.

