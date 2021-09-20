Monday, September 20, 2021
HomeNewsReese Witherspoon: Will Daughter Ava Star In Film About Her Life?
News

Reese Witherspoon: Will Daughter Ava Star In Film About Her Life?

By Vimal Kumar
0
45




Reese Witherspoon
Will daughter Ava portray her famous mother?

Ava Phillippe and Reese Witherspoon

Ava Phillippe and Reese Witherspoon

© Karwai Tang / Getty Images

The Hollywood news in the GALA ticker: Reese Witherspoon comments on daughter Ava as an actress.

The Hollywood news of the day in the GALA ticker

September 20, 2021

Reese Witherspoon explains that her daughter is “not an actress”

The comparisons between Hollywood star Reese Witherspoon, 45, and her daughter Ava, 22, seem endless. Ava looks like the face of her famous mother. So the question of whether she would play her mother in a future film adaptation of her life is not surprising. “I don’t think all of the chapters of my life have been told yet, so I don’t think I’m ready for a biopic,” said Reese Witherspoon. When asked if she would let her daughter play the role, the 45-year-old reveals: “She is not an actress. She is so happy with her life and I am so incredibly proud of her and the incredible, compassionate young woman who she is has become “, explains the proud mother.




In September 1999, she gave birth to Ava, now 22, to her ex-husband, Ryan Phillippe, 47. She recently showed up on social networks with her boyfriend Owen Mahoney. Mama Reese was very happy with her daughter’s relationship. Ava also has nothing to complain about professionally. She posed for a well-known US fashion label at the age of 18. However, Reese Witherspoon is always careful that her daughter knows how difficult it is to make your own money. She has already worked as a hostess in a pizzeria in Brentwood. That her daughter first finishes university and then thinks about her career seems to be very important to the Hollywood star.

Hollywood news from last week

Did you miss any news? You can read last week’s Hollywood news here.

Sources used: dailymail.com, Bunte.de

leg
Gala

#Subjects


Previous articleFocus on stock market sentiment: cryptocurrencies under pressure: cloudy market sentiment weighs on Bitcoin, Ether & Co. | news
Next articleMarriage-Off at Kim and Kanye West: My Millions, Your Millions?
Vimal Kumar
RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

Trending News

Load more

Recent Comments

EDITOR PICKS

POPULAR POSTS

POPULAR CATEGORY

ABOUT US

CodeList.biz an online gaming news website started to provide trust. Code List an online gaming news portal started as an honest effort to provide users with unbiased and well-suited information on the latest and trending news.

Contact us: contact@yoursite.com

FOLLOW US

© Newspaper WordPress Theme by TagDiv