Reese Witherspoon: Will Daughter Ava Star In Film About Her Life?

The Hollywood news in the GALA ticker: Reese Witherspoon comments on daughter Ava as an actress.

The Hollywood news of the day in the GALA ticker



September 20, 2021



Reese Witherspoon explains that her daughter is “not an actress”



The comparisons between Hollywood star Reese Witherspoon, 45, and her daughter Ava, 22, seem endless. Ava looks like the face of her famous mother. So the question of whether she would play her mother in a future film adaptation of her life is not surprising. “I don’t think all of the chapters of my life have been told yet, so I don’t think I’m ready for a biopic,” said Reese Witherspoon. When asked if she would let her daughter play the role, the 45-year-old reveals: “She is not an actress. She is so happy with her life and I am so incredibly proud of her and the incredible, compassionate young woman who she is has become “, explains the proud mother.









In September 1999, she gave birth to Ava, now 22, to her ex-husband, Ryan Phillippe, 47. She recently showed up on social networks with her boyfriend Owen Mahoney. Mama Reese was very happy with her daughter’s relationship. Ava also has nothing to complain about professionally. She posed for a well-known US fashion label at the age of 18. However, Reese Witherspoon is always careful that her daughter knows how difficult it is to make your own money. She has already worked as a hostess in a pizzeria in Brentwood. That her daughter first finishes university and then thinks about her career seems to be very important to the Hollywood star.

Hollywood news from last week



Did you miss any news? You can read last week’s Hollywood news here.

Sources used: dailymail.com, Bunte.de

leg

Gala