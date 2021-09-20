Reese Witherspoon: Declaration of love from daughter Ava

Reese Witherspoon has an intimate relationship with her kids and every now and then posts snapshots together on social networks. Right there, daughter Ava addressed her mom with loving words.

“This is a great woman who taught me the power of kindness, love, ambition and hard work,” writes Ava Phillippe about a photo of her famous mom Reese Witherspoon on Instagram. And further: “She inspires me every day to be grateful for the life I have got and to show compassion for others.”

The occasion for this special declaration of love is not a special one. That day she thought of it, nothing more. Almost 100,000 people liked the post, and there were over 400 comments on the post. Mama Witherspoon also responded personally to the post and asks: “How could I have been lucky enough to have a daughter like you?”









“Your mother has always inspired me”

Many followers feel confirmed and say: “I love that so much. Your mother has always inspired me” or “I was always her biggest fan”. One user notes: “When I was six years old, I saw ‘Naturally Blonde’. I would be happy if I were only half of her as a person.”

Witherspoon is not only an actress but also a film producer. The Oscar winner is best known for her roles in “Eiskalte Engel” (1999), “Naturally Blond” (2001) and “Der große Trip – Wild” (2014). Ava Phillippe comes next to son Deacon from the marriage with ex-husband and colleague Ryan Phillippe. Hollywood star married Jim Toth in 2011. With the acting agent, she had another child in 2012.