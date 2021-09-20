Rapid type change: Reese Witherspoon no longer looks like this

Reese Witherspoon may be naturally blonde, but she isn’t anymore these days. The actress has had her mane dyed and is hardly recognizable at first glance in the new look.

There are people who like to experiment with their hairstyle: sometimes short, sometimes long, sometimes blonde, sometimes pink. But Reese Witherspoon isn’t Kylie Jenner, and that’s why the actress has been relying on a neat blonde mane for decades. But that is the end of it for now. Witherspoon had his hair dyed brown.

With brown hair, Reese Witherspoon looks very different.





(Photo: imago images / ZUMA Press)

The 43-year-old is not that easy to recognize in new paparazzi photos. With her new hairstyle, she wears jeans, a leather jacket and a shoulder bag that would otherwise be worn by students or freelancers, and all in all looks more like college campus than Hollywood glamor.

But don’t worry: it should and it won’t last for long. Witherspoon is currently shooting the series “The Morning Show” with Jennifer Aniston. Much is not yet known about the format. It’s probably about the makers of a morning TV show. The series is scheduled to start on Apple TV in the fall. Steve Carell also belongs to the cast.

It remains to be seen whether Witherspoon will appear with brown hair at the premiere or again as usual in blonde. Die-hard fans of the actress will remember that she already had her recolored for a film. In “Walk the Line” she played June Carter Cash, the wife of music legend Johnny Cash, and she just had brown hair. And if you were enthusiastic about romantic comedies in the late 90s, Witherspoon might still have a brunette next to Paul Rudd in “Liebe per Express” in your head. But apart from these exceptions, the actress has just returned to her favorite hair color.