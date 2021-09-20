ProSiebenSat.1-Triell reaches a large young audience

With the ratings for the TV triad between Annalena Baerbock, Olaf Scholz and Armin Laschet on ProSieben, Sat.1 and Kabel Eins, the station group from Unterföhring can be more than satisfied – at least when it comes to the younger audience. The live debate gave her the primetime victory in the young target group. A success – even if the third triall came with a weaker overall range than the two previous ones.

A total of 4.07 million people wanted to see the three-way battle between the Chancellor candidates Scholz and Laschet and the Chancellor candidate Baerbock on Sunday evening. More than half, 2.22 million people, watched the Triell on Sat.1. 1.20 million tuned in at ProSieben. Kabel Eins drew 650,000 million viewers. In the target group of 14 to 49 year olds, SAT.1 also achieved the highest value with a market share of 12.9 percent, followed by ProSieben (8.6 percent) and Kabel Eins (3.6 percent). With an added market share of around 25 percent, the station group achieved market leadership in the young target group of 14-49 year olds.

In contrast, as expected, the Cologne “crime scene” in the first prevailed among the general public. 8.78 million (27.6 percent) viewers followed the new episode “The Charm of Evil” from 8.15 p.m. on Erste. In the case, the television inspectors Max Ballauf (Klaus J. Behrendt) and Freddy Schenk (Dietmar Bär) had to solve the murder of the pen pal of a released convict. ZDF had the romance “A Summer in South Tyrol” in its program. The film with Maike Jüttendonk and Harald Krassnitzer won 4.52 million (14.2 percent) in the house.









RTL broadcast the American action thriller “Jason Bourne” with Matt Damon and Julia Stiles, which 1.62 million (5.5 percent) wanted to see. Vox achieved 1.52 million (6.1 percent) with the cooking show “Mälzer und Henssler deliver from”. In the US comedy “I Feel Pretty” with Amy Schumer and Michelle Williams on RTLzwei, 760,000 people (2.6 percent) sat in front of the screen. The thriller “Night Shift: We’re All Not Angels” with Armin Rohde and Barbara Auer had 580,000 viewers (1.8 percent) on ZDFneo.

Big differences in odds between the three trials

At Sat.1, meanwhile, you can be completely satisfied with the Triell post-coverage. Since the subsequent analysis was only shown on Sat.1, the station was able to generate an even higher rate here than in the actual Trielli, 2.55 million interested people stayed on. A market share of 17.8 percent, which is well above average, was achieved in the target group.

If you compare the interest in all three TV trialles, however, you will notice major differences. ARD and ZDF reached around eleven million viewers, while on RTL and n-tv, a total of more than five million people had previously followed the dispute.