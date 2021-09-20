Popular character in “Matrix 4” is played by a new star · KINO.de

So far it was unclear whether the iconic figure of Morpheus will appear in “Matrix: Resurrections”. It is now certain that she will be played by a new star.

In “Matrix: Resurrections“Neo (Keanu Reeves) and Trinity (Carrie-Anne Moss) have to face the machines that enslave humanity for the fourth time. The first trailer for “Matrix 4” certainly raised more questions than answers from some viewers. Especially the roles of Neil Patrick Harris (“How I Met Your Mother”) and Yahya Abdul-Mateen II (“Aquaman”) have long been a mystery. But now we know a little more.

Do you want to refresh your “Matrix” knowledge? Then you can borrow the first three parts from Amazon Prime

Abdul-Mateen II actually will Morpheus to play. The actor announced this on Instagram with a picture and the word “Morpheus”:

The role was embodied in the first three “Matrix” films by Laurence Fishburne, who, however, will not be in “Matrix: Resurrections”. Since a “Matrix” film is hardly imaginable without Morpheus, many fans have speculated that Abdul-Mateen II will take on the role. The trailer already seemed to confirm these assumptions, but now it’s official.

What the trailer for “Matrix: Resurrections” tells us about the plot, we have in the Video analyzed:









Dune: Part 2 – What can we expect in the sequel?

Morpheus actor Laurence Fishburne is missing from “Matrix: Resurrections”

In several interviews, Fishburne stated that he would not be in “Matrix: Resurrections” because he was simply not invited. A circumstance that has certainly confused many fans: If Keanu Reeves and Carrie-Ann Moss are back, why not Fishburne too?

It is hard to imagine that director and writer Lana Wachowski, who is working without her sister Lilly for the first time, has not consciously chosen a new actor for the iconic role of Morpheus. The question of why exactly the character in “Matrix: Resurrections” is now slightly different again leaves room for speculation and fan theories. We’ll get the final answer from December 23, 2021 when the film hits German cinemas.

The “Matrix” films influenced not only the sci-fi genre, but other action films as well. How well do you know these action classics?

did you like this article? Discuss with us about the latest theatrical releases, your favorite series and films that you are eagerly waiting for – on Instagram and Facebook. You can also follow us on Flipboard and Google News.