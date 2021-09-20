PancakeSwap start of the NFT marketplace postponed to September 30th

PancakeSwap is postponing the launch of the NTF Marketplace and Pancake Squad Collectible to September 30th and October 7th, respectively.

The exchange announces three phases of NFT ticket sales.

PancakeSwap has postponed the originally planned launch date for its NFT marketplace and Pancake Squad NFT collection from September 22nd to September 30th and October 7th, respectively.

A new update said the delay was a result of too much optimism, not problems with the development of the platform.

“Our early goal of starting on September 22nd was a little too ambitious and was announced a little too early before development was in full swing. Despite all our efforts, we did not succeed in reaching the goal in time. “

However, the exchange has promised users to keep an eye out for exciting news as it celebrates its first birthday on September 22nd amid tremendous growth and a growing customer community.

PancakeSwap is the leading decentralized exchange (Dex) on the Binance Smart Chain (BSC) and the third largest Dex in the world, after the Ethereum-based UniSwap and SushiSwap.

The start takes place in two phases

According to the team, the launch of the NFT marketplace will take place in two phases. In the first phase, trading in PancakeSwap collectibles, PancakeBunnies and Pancake Squad is supported at a trading fee of 2%.

The ability to buy and sell other collectibles will follow later in phase two of the launch. The trading fee collected will then be used to buy back and burn $ CAKE in the scheduled weekly token burns.

Pancake Squad is Dex’s new collection with 10,000 different NFTS from PancakeSwap developer Chef Cecy, each with unique properties.

“The rabbits are randomly generated from over 180 different traits, with tens of thousands of possible combinations. Not a single Pancake Squad NFT will be completely alike. “







The sale of the collectibles takes place in three phases, the pre-sale, the public sale and the entitlement phase. The pre-sale phase will open to eligible wallet owners a few hours before the public sale, so they can buy coin tickets in advance. In the public sale phase, users will have to spend CAKE to buy Squad tickets, while the final phase will take place shortly after the public sale of a total of 10,000 tickets.

“Ticket holders can redeem them for free and receive a randomly assigned NFT.”

Customers need pancake profiles to participate, only use CAKE to buy NFT tickets, but pay transaction fees with BNB.

Binance is responding to the market demand for an affordable NFT marketplace.

Fast and secure, PancakeSwap offers a wide range of products that enable customers to maximize their returns from the ecosystem – through yield farming, staking, initial farm offerings, lottery and NFTs. PancakeSwap also has a friendly user interface that makes it easier and more understandable for average customers with little IT and blockchain experience.

In its original announcement, PancakeSwap said the decision to launch an NFT marketplace was due to exploding customer demand. While the Ethereum ecosystem is booming with NFT activity, high gas fees and slow transaction speeds frustrate many traders.

The exchange averages $ 0.08 for a transaction that would cost around $ 20 or more on Ethereum-based Dexes.

These features have made PancakeSwap one of the best investments on the market. At launch, its native token CAKE was valued at $ 1.37, but shortly thereafter fell to $ 0.25 and didn’t hit the $ 1 mark again until the end of January. The token rose to nearly $ 20 in February, 40 times its value since launch, and hit $ 44 at the height of the bull market in April 2021.

CAKE is down 10.9% during the day and is trading at $ 19.81 at press time, with a 24-hour trading volume of over $ 545.8 million and a market cap of $ 4.5 billion.