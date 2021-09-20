Nicole Kidman + Co .: These stars have bizarre hobbies

by Sally Tine



When they are not in front of the camera or in the music studio, the stars also pass their free time with their favorite activities. You can find out which celebrities have particularly unusual hobbies here.

Knitting, snowboarding, reading: hobbies can be very different, exciting or calming. Stars like Nicole Kidman, 54, or Tom Hanks, 65, however, have their own ideas about entertaining leisure activities. These Hollywood greats really lack any trace of run-of-the-mill hobbies. Because the following celebrities live out curious passions in their private lives – everything from watch collections to dagger collections is represented.

The stars’ unusual hobbies



Nicole Kidman: A real adrenaline junkie



“Higher, further, faster” is Nicole Kidman’s motto! Away from the red carpet, on which she always makes an elegant appearance, the actress likes to jump out of airplanes. And that wasn’t a once-in-a-lifetime experience – she even has a skydiving license. Compared to “The Telegraph” she admitted that it made her queasy, but the great attraction was to overcome the fear. She even encourages other women to try it too. After all, skydiving is “closest to flying”.

Ed Sheeran: Crazy about watches



Some time ago Ed Sheeran, 30, revealed on the “Graham Norton Show” that he is passionate about playing with Lego – he even took a construction kit with him on a date. But the sensitive singer has a much more expensive hobby: he collects wristwatches. He owns a whole range of watches, including vintage models from Rolex and current creations from Patek Philippe and Richard Mille – time is precious.

Paris Hilton: The Frog Queen



One would assume that Paris Hilton, 40, only stays in posh establishments where the champagne flows. Not even close! The It-Girl likes to pass the time outdoors and also gets dirty – when hunting frogs. For them there is nothing better than jumping happily after the small amphibians to catch them. “I do that on my ranches. […] I catch frogs, put them in a bucket and then release them again, “Paris told The Sun. Who would have thought?

Taylor Swift: “Christmas in a glass with glitter”



Taylor Swift, 31, is not only a gifted singer and songwriter, she’s obviously also extremely talented at crafting. Especially towards the end of the year, she lets her creative streak run free by making snow globes herself. For this she mostly uses simple mason jars and of course doesn’t skimp on sparkling elements. Which is why she also calls her snow globes “Christmas in a jar, with glitter” (in German: “Christmas in a glass with glitter”).

Angelina Jolie: On a knife edge



In numerous action films, Angelina Jolie, 46, plays the hard-boiled daredevil who easily defeats her opponents. Even her favorite hobby is tough: the actress collects antique daggers. She got her mother’s passion for sharp-edged artifacts. Son Maddox, 20, also shares her interest in daggers, swords and the like, as she revealed in an interview with “W Magazine” in 2008: “My mother took me to buy my first daggers when I was 11 or 12 Years old. I’ve bought a few Maddox too. ” Jolie’s collection is now said to contain several hundred daggers.

Tom Hanks: A typewriter weakness



To say that Tom Hanks, 65, is enthusiastic about typewriters would be a gross understatement: He owns around 250 copies, worked in the documentary “California Typewriters” and even wrote a book about them. In the volume “Weird Types: Stories” the “Forrest Gump” actor wrote short stories on various topics, but they all have one thing in common – a typewriter plays an important role.

Clearly, for Tom Hanks, retro gadgets are more than just a hobby. But despite his intense passion, he is also ready to part with a typewriter. When an 8-year-old boy named Corona De Vries wrote to him at the beginning of the pandemic that he was being teased at school because of his name, the actor did not hesitate: he not only replied to the boy with a letter, but also sent him one of his favorite typewriters, the Corona brand. Oh, Tom!

Claudia Schiffer: dream job entomologist



It’s no secret that the supermodel has a heart for animals and is a loving dog mom. But Claudia Schiffer, 51, obviously also likes living things with more than four legs: She is fascinated by insects. Yes, you read that right, insects! Even as a child she was enthusiastic about spiders and collected them, as she told the “Telegraph”. In the meantime, there has also been a preference for bugs, butterflies and the like, some of which adorn the walls of your home.

Mike Tyson: Free as a bird



The former heavyweight world champion also has a soft side. Mike Tyson, 55, loves to look after the flock of pigeons he owns. According to “The Sun”, pigeons were his favorite animals as a child. Even then he had a pigeon named Julius as a pet. Since he hung up his boxing gloves, he has been passionate about pigeon breeding again. He even competes with his birds every year in California.

