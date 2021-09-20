Nicolas Cage wants to make films until he drops dead · KINO.de

Nicolas Cage and retirement? Nothing could be further than that, said the 57-year-old in an interview. So fans can rest assured.

He has already received the Oscar for best leading actor, he sniffed the air in Hollywood’s A-League with fees of around 20 million US dollars and tried practically every genre: Nicolas Cage actually no longer needed it Winding down films on the assembly line. He made a lot of money; it is said to have been over 150 million US dollars between 1996 and 2011; Cage spent it like a king. In the end he was in debt in the millions, which is why he not only had to shrink his huge property, but also shoot films like a world champion, at least like the Japanese filmmaker Takashi Miike.

Cage is said to have paid off the debt in the meantime, but he still keeps his film tour de force going: in 2019 alone, six films came out with him. The majority of it appears directly through direct-to-video channels these days. But in contrast to former A-League colleagues such as Bruce Willis, who you can almost see the reluctance to perform in their mini appearances, which are well paid despite everything, Cage still gives everything. Because he chooses his appearances, as absurd as they may seem, very precisely and purposefully. The 57-year-old has a strong tendency to over-dramatize. He made an art form out of it: his Nouveau Shamanic.

And first and foremost, it serves to keep him personally enjoying acting, even under adverse conditions. And he doesn’t even think about retiring, Cage emphasizes in an interview with Entertainment Weekly:

“That can’t happen. Doing what I did in film is like a guardian angel to me, I need it. I feel better when I work, I need a positive environment to express my life experience and filmmaking gave me that. So I’ll never retire. Where are we now, 117 films? The funny thing is, my argument with people who say, ‘You work too much’ is, ‘I love to work and it’s healthy, I’m happy when I work and by the way, people like [James] Cagney and [Humphrey] Bogart, you’ve made hundreds of films. ‘ And then I say, ‘I’d better check this too,’ and ‘Oops.’ Jerry Lewis was one of my friends and he and I, we had dinner one time and he said, ‘How many movies do you have?’ I said, ‘I’ve got around 100, how many do you have?’ ‘I have 40. So you have twice as many as me?’ ‘Well, I didn’t know that, Jerry’. “







Nicolas Cage announced the end of his career in 2018

This statement by Cage is also interesting insofar as he only announced his career end a few years ago in 2018, at least he no longer wanted to be in front of the camera in the future, but only to work as a producer and also as a director. But by then he had also finished film after film, 12 films with Cage came out in 2018 and 2019 alone, and he may have rushed from set to set. The stepping down has obviously changed his mind. And Cage reveals what is most important for someone his age in order not to wander listlessly through the picture:

“At my age and in the job I do, you have to stay interested. Because if I’m not interested, you won’t be interested. It gets harder the older we get. So I have to find new ways to express myself, new challenges. “

And Cage finds these challenges in exciting projects such as “Prisoners of the Ghostland” by Sion Sono, “Pig” and “The Unbearable Weight of Massive Talent” in which he plays himself. Nevertheless, he wants to take a little break soon to recharge his batteries, said Cage. He definitely deserved it.

