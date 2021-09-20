Nicolas Cage: Interest in wife grew because of her flying squirrels

Nicolas Cage met his current wife Riko Shibata in Japan.

He immediately found her stunning.

A big plus: she kept two flying squirrels as pets.

According to Oscar winner Nicolas Cage (57, “Leaving Las Vegas”), two exotic marsupials played a role in his relationship with his current wife, Riko Shibata. “We met in Japan and I thought she was amazing when I met her. We have a lot in common,” the actor told celebrity portal Etonline.com at a film premiere.

Nicolas Cage: “That’s it. That could work.”

“She likes animals too. So I asked her,“ Do you have any pets? ”And she said,“ Yes, I have flying squirrels. ”She had two short-headed gliders. I thought,“ That’s it. That could work.””









According to media reports, the couple got married in Las Vegas last February. It’s the fifth marriage for Cage. Short-headed gliders, also called sugar gliders, are common in Australia and New Guinea, live in groups and are nocturnal. Animal rights activists criticize the private keeping of wild animals. (ff / dpa)