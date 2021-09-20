Nicolas Cage: Interest in wife grew because of her flying squirrels

Updated July 15, 2021, 1:52 p.m.
- Nicolas Cage met his current wife Riko Shibata in Japan.
- He immediately found her stunning.
- A big plus: she kept two flying squirrels as pets.
According to Oscar winner Nicolas Cage (57, “Leaving Las Vegas”), two exotic marsupials played a role in his relationship with his current wife, Riko Shibata. “We met in Japan and I thought she was amazing when I met her. We have a lot in common,” the actor told celebrity portal Etonline.com at a film premiere.
Nicolas Cage: “That’s it. That could work.”
“She likes animals too. So I asked her,“ Do you have any pets? ”And she said,“ Yes, I have flying squirrels. ”She had two short-headed gliders. I thought,“ That’s it. That could work.””
According to media reports, the couple got married in Las Vegas last February. It’s the fifth marriage for Cage. Short-headed gliders, also called sugar gliders, are common in Australia and New Guinea, live in groups and are nocturnal. Animal rights activists criticize the private keeping of wild animals. (ff / dpa)
The successful action series “Fast & Furious” starts on July 15th with the ninth part in German cinemas. Once again, everything revolves around extravagant and fast cars. Some of the cars have already achieved cult status thanks to the films about Dominic “Dom” Toretto, played by Vin Diesel.