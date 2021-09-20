New thriller series with Hugh Jackman and Rebecca Ferguson

Together with her colleague Jonathan Nolan, the writer has successfully guided through the tricky twists and turns of the first two seasons of “Westworld” and certainly demonstrated a talent for capturing complicated science fiction stories with the camera. After her directorial debut in the second season, she has now planned another series.

The title of this series is “Reminiscence” and it should take place in Miami about ten years in the future. Due to global warming, half of the city is under water and most of the people have become nocturnal due to the hot temperatures during the day. In this world lives a private detective, portrayed by Hugh Jackman, who earns a living by trying to restore special memories of his clients. Rebecca Ferguson will portray one of his customers, with whom Jackman falls in love and whose past he has to uncover when she disappears.

Jackman and Ferguson will be together again in front of the camera after their joint appearance in “The Greatest Showman” in 2017. Hugh Jackman is a seasoned science fiction actor through his role as Wolverine, and Rebecca Ferguson has recently ventured into this field as well. She will soon be featured in “MIB: International” and Denis Villeneuve’s “Dune”.









So far, no studio has accepted the project, but this should change at the Berlin 2019 European Film Market next week. Filming is scheduled to begin at the end of October this year so that Joy can fully concentrate on the third season of “Westworld”.

