Monday, September 20, 2021
HomeNewsNew thriller series with Hugh Jackman and Rebecca Ferguson
News

New thriller series with Hugh Jackman and Rebecca Ferguson

By Sonia Gupta
0
70




Together with her colleague Jonathan Nolan, the writer has successfully guided through the tricky twists and turns of the first two seasons of “Westworld” and certainly demonstrated a talent for capturing complicated science fiction stories with the camera. After her directorial debut in the second season, she has now planned another series.

The title of this series is “Reminiscence” and it should take place in Miami about ten years in the future. Due to global warming, half of the city is under water and most of the people have become nocturnal due to the hot temperatures during the day. In this world lives a private detective, portrayed by Hugh Jackman, who earns a living by trying to restore special memories of his clients. Rebecca Ferguson will portray one of his customers, with whom Jackman falls in love and whose past he has to uncover when she disappears.

Jackman and Ferguson will be together again in front of the camera after their joint appearance in “The Greatest Showman” in 2017. Hugh Jackman is a seasoned science fiction actor through his role as Wolverine, and Rebecca Ferguson has recently ventured into this field as well. She will soon be featured in “MIB: International” and Denis Villeneuve’s “Dune”.




So far, no studio has accepted the project, but this should change at the Berlin 2019 European Film Market next week. Filming is scheduled to begin at the end of October this year so that Joy can fully concentrate on the third season of “Westworld”.

Source: Screenrant

02:40
Westworld: The official trailer for the second season makes you want more

The links marked with * are affiliate links. Affiliate links are not advertisements as we are independent in researching and selecting the products presented. We receive a small commission for product sales, which we use to partially finance the free content of the website.

Return

1 2


Previous articleThe singer posts a new picture after the birth
Next articleNeutral crypto market sentiment as whales buy more bitcoins
Sonia Gupta
Soniya Gupta, who joined the Technical University in October 2015, continues his education life at Technical University. As the passion for aviation increases day by day, it has a great interest in technology and gaming.
RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

Trending News

Load more

Recent Comments

EDITOR PICKS

POPULAR POSTS

POPULAR CATEGORY

ABOUT US

CodeList.biz an online gaming news website started to provide trust. Code List an online gaming news portal started as an honest effort to provide users with unbiased and well-suited information on the latest and trending news.

Contact us: contact@yoursite.com

FOLLOW US

© Newspaper WordPress Theme by TagDiv