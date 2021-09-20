New film comes very close to superstar Billie Eilish

E.One of the most beautiful scenes in this film is the moment when Billie Eilish and Justin Bieber meet for the first time: It’s April 14, 2019, Eilish has long been a superstar, the day before she herself was on stage at the Coachella Festival , now she is watching the performance of Ariana Grande in the locked VIP area in front of the stage. When she recognizes Bieber there, a touching rapprochement begins in which Eilish seems playfully embarrassed and yet genuinely overwhelmed, adorns himself and looks and faxes, while Bieber just stands there and waits until they finally embrace each other like siblings who are haven’t seen for too long. The whole impressive path of this extraordinary girl is condensed here to a few minutes and, so to speak, danced again by Billie Eilish herself: the path of the 13-year-old, who, as she will tell in a later scene, adored Bieber so much that she was afraid had to never find a friend who could keep up, to become an equal pop star, the path from fan to soul mate, with an unmistakable awareness of how much these hierarchies have already shifted.

Such moments are a stroke of luck for every documentary filmmaker, spontaneous, intimate and of an authenticity that only the greatest cynics could deny. For director RJ Cutler they are also the result of a documentary style that he used in 1993 for Bill Clinton’s campaign (“The War Room”) and in 2009 for Vogue boss Anna Wintour (“The September Issue”), an approach somewhere between embedded journalism and Cinéma Vérité. For two years he was allowed to accompany Eilish and her family for the film “Billie Eilish: The World’s A Little Blurry”, very closely and with the right to the last cut; which, if you believe some reports, the family business Eilish could pay quite well with 25 million dollars. Cutler ended up filing hundreds of hours of footage and going through a few hard drives full of unreleased family videos.

“She is incredibly sensitive”

And yet Cutler’s film cannot rely on the advantages of its exclusive access: The encounter with Justin Bieber, for example, was known for a long time, Bieber himself shared a video of it on Twitter, and fans can see the scene from all sides in cell phone recordings on YouTube. Film recordings from her childhood, dancing or singing, landed on the Internet long ago and her fans now feel at home in the rooms of her parents’ house in Los Angeles. The fact that “The World’s A Little Blurry” actually allows a new look at Billie Eilish is because it offers a very special opportunity to watch her play with the camera. You can tell that she has long since internalized that everything has always been performance, role play, staging.









When Cutler explained his approach to show her life as unfiltered and realistic as possible, she surprised him with a cinematic role model: She wanted the film to look like the series “The Office”. It was not about an ironic tone, but about how the characters in the mockumentary remind you of their presence with casual glances at the camera. At Eilish, however, this is not an act of transparency, not a disclaimer to remind you that everything is always set as long as the camera is running. It is more of a signal that Eilish knows that she can no longer escape observation anyway; that she has long since internalized that she is constantly being filmed; and that even hundreds of iPhones pointed at them will not stop them from showing moments of honesty. Much of the material for the film comes from a video camera that her mother set up in her brother Finneas’ room, where the two of them work on the songs together, and which the children should turn on whenever they felt like it.