Monday, September 20, 2021
New Britney Spears documentary planned

Netflix should now also follow suit and one documentation above Britney Spears publish.

The New York Times did with their documentary “Framing Britney Spears” about pop star Britney Spears (39) in the past few weeks for a lot of talking point. Now the streaming service Netflix wants to build on this success and is planning a documentary about the singer.

Netflix wants to shed some light on the life of Britney Spears

It seems like Netflix wants to build on the success of the New York Times. But according to “Bloomberg” the streaming service planned the film before the release of “Framing Britney Spears”. Here, too, Britney’s successes will be highlighted and her father’s guardianship will be discussed. Erin Lee Carr will direct the documentary.




The fact that Netflix is ​​also very interested in the film adaptation of Britney Spears’ life is not very surprising for current reasons. The #freebritney movement has repeatedly drawn attention to the pop star’s grievances on the Internet. After a collapse in 2008, a court ruled that Britney’s father, Jamie Spears, was allowed to manage all of her fortune – until today. Meanwhile, fans even suspect cryptic references to the singer’s psychological state, put forward a number of theories and fight for the financial freedom of their idol.

It is not yet known exactly when the new Brintey documentary will be shot or should start.


