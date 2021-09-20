Neutral crypto market sentiment as whales buy more bitcoins

Bitcoin, like other cryptocurrencies, has had seven tough days behind it. Hence, in all cryptocurrencies, investors have understandably been cautious about the market and investments at this point in time. This has been reflected in the way digital assets have performed in the market. But while most investors wait, the whales are about to buy bitcoins.

Whales are gearing up for the next bitcoin rally

Whales are known to buy large amounts of cryptocurrencies and split them into multiple wallets. This happens in both times of bull and bear markets. One thing that metrics have shown lately is that whales are using the current crashes as a buying opportunity. The movements of BTC wallets with around 100-10,000 bitcoins, also known as whales, show that these investors are completely unaffected by current market trends.

The data shows that wallets from 100 to 10,000 BTC have increased their holdings in the past few days. Those whales have now amassed over $ 2.9 billion worth of bitcoin since the beginning of the week. After the price slump on September 7th, the market entered a phase of low dynamism. The price hovered between $ 45K and $ 47K with no major moves in either direction. That was the perfect opportunity for large investors to fill their pockets.









Another interesting metric is the output rate of the whale wallets. The on-chain analysis shows that these wallets are not actually spending their bitcoins. Rather, the assets held in the wallets have remained in their position. Usually there are only movements that indicate that investors or companies are moving their coins to other wallets. In short, the whales are massing and have no plans to sell anytime soon.

Market sentiment changes to neutral

Last week’s market crash turned market sentiment 180 degrees. The Fear & Greed Index had shown increasing positive sentiment among investors the previous week as the index shifted from greed to extreme greed. This put the market under immense buying pressure in the week before one of the biggest news of the Bitcoin introduction: The sovereign nation of El Salvador made BTC legal tender.

However, the market did not react as expected on the day the law was officially passed. Instead of triggering a continuation of the bull market the market was in, BTC lost over 17% of its value in a flash crash. The Fear & Greed Index immediately moved into the fear area after the crash, where it stayed for the remainder of the week.

However, the index has now moved into neutral territory. However, the index fell five points between yesterday and today. This shows that the index is slowly sliding back into neutral territory, as the mood in the market is still strongly negative.