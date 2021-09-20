Netflix has the better action alternative with the star

In the science fiction field, Keanu Reeves was part of a real cult series as Neo, of which the fourth part is due to appear this year. In the genre, the actor has not only celebrated successes.

This evening at 8:15 p.m. RTL II will broadcast Replicas as a German free TV premiere. The sci-fi film, in which Reeves as a scientist wants to clone his family who had lost their way, didn’t exactly move the masses. Rather, he became too one of the biggest flops in the acting career.

If you are looking for an alternative to replicas, we will put one below great action classics with the star to stream to your heart.

Check out the German trailer for Replicas here!

Replicas – Trailer (German) HD

Replicas with Keanu Reeves failed mercilessly with critics and audiences alike

Once released, the sci-fi movie took care of that worst weekend in the US in the star’s career. Replicas with Keanu Reeves grossed just 2.5 million dollars in over 2,200 cinemas. It didn’t get any better after that. The film could be loud anywhere in the world Box Office Mojo Only bring in around $ 9.3 million on a budget of a good $ 30 million.









A flopped movie doesn’t have to be bad, however. In terms of quality, however, Replicas was anything but positive. At the US review portal Rotten tomatoes the sci-fi flick only got a meager review average of 11 percent. Individual extracts complain about replicas grotty CGI effects and a terrible script full of logic errors and ridiculous developments.

So before you turn on Replicas and you might be annoyed about wasted life, we recommend an alternative program to you. Who one Netflix subscription should rather stream the action cracker Dangerous Surf.

Replicas Alternative: One of the best Keanu Reeves action films on Netflix

In Kathryn Bigelow’s Dangerous Surf, Keanu Reeves plays FBI newbie Johnny Uta, who turns out to be Undercover agent smuggled into a group of surfers believed to be behind many bank robberies in Los Angeles.

Check out the German trailer for Dangerous Surf!

Dangerous Surf – Trailer (German) HD

Through the charismatic acting of Keanu Reeves and Patrick Swayze in the leading roles, Dangerous Surf develops into fantastic cat and mouse game between thriller, action film and testosterone-charged surf romance. The movie from the past 80s still oozes out of every pore of the film, which was released in 1991.

Kathryn Bigelow runs the production of the terrific rousing action scenes and breathtaking stunt sequences (the parachute jumps!) as a director to top form.

While Keanu Reeves is the most hailed action star for the John Wick franchise these days, Dangerous Surf is my all-time favorite action movie with the star. If you haven’t seen it yet, you should definitely catch up on it on Netflix.

Do you watch replicas with Keanu Reeves or do you prefer to stream Dangerous Surf?