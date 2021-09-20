Neil Druckmann involved in TV series as a director

A TV series for “The Last of Us” is in the works, one for today more information came to light. An updated production list on the Directors Guild of Canada website shows that Naughty Dog’s co-president Neil Druckmann is one of five directors in the first season.

First episode already finished

The pilot episode was directed by Kantemir Balagov last month after the completion of the shooting posted a photo of a blank board on Instagram, along with the message: “My job here is done.” Also, the “Chernobyl” creator Craig Mazin is on the list of directors.

Druckmann, on the other hand, is the author and director behind the games “The Last of Us” and “Uncharted 4”. He was in December 2020 Promoted to co-president of developer Naughty Dog. Prior to that, he was Vice President for three years. Druckmann also worked as a designer on the games “Uncharted” and “Jak and Daxter”. He has been with the company since 2004.

The TV series around “The Last of Us” is being developed under the umbrella of PlayStation Productions, a studio founded by Sony Interactive Entertainment with the aim of adapting its own games as films and series.









The “The Last of Us” series, whose production is expected to be completed in June 2022, is expected to cover the events of “The Last of Us” from 2013 and possibly also pick up content that was part of “The Last of Us Part 2 ”from the year 2022.

More news about The Last of Us:

In February, the “Game of Thrones” actors Pedro Pascal and Bella Ramsey were chosen for the Starring Joel and Ellie occupied. Nico Parker, who starred in “Dumbo” and is the daughter of actress Thandie Newton, plays Joel’s daughter Sarah.





