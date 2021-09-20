Monday, September 20, 2021
HomeNewsNatalie Portman: Heavily pregnant and revealing like never before
News

Natalie Portman: Heavily pregnant and revealing like never before

By Vimal Kumar
0
46




Natalie Portman in a music video
Heavily pregnant and revealing like never before

Natalie Portman

© Getty Images

Will baby bumps be the next online hype? After Beyoncé, Natalie Portman has made her baby ball a click hit – in a music video

Natalie Portman, 35, gave birth to her second child at the end of February. But shortly before that, the actress had apparently once again used her baby bump as an eye-catcher.

Natalie Portman becomes a hit

Apparently a few days before the birth, Portman was in front of the camera as the leading actress for a music video, more precisely for the clip for the song “My Willing Heart” by the British songwriter wonder James Blake, 28, – and this video is now about to become a hit to become. It was viewed almost 200,000 times in the first 24 hours.

Pretty revealing appearance

The star of the clip is unreservedly Portman’s baby bump. The 35-year-old can be seen swimming and in underwear on her bed – sometimes the camera simply zooms in on Portman’s bulging stomach, where daughter Amalia seems to be kicking. In any case, the body of pregnant women seems to have received special attention recently: It wasn’t until February that the pregnant R’n’B queen Beyoncé, 35, dusted off loads of clicks with artistically high-quality photos.




At this point, our editorial team has integrated content from YouTube.

Due to your data protection settings, this content was not loaded in order to protect your privacy.

PRIVACY SETTINGS

Here you can change the settings for the providers whose content you want to display. These providers may set cookies and collect information about your browser and other criteria determined by the respective provider. Further information can be found in the data protection information.

Natalie Portman out hiking

Wow, your baby ball will burst soon!

26 images

CodeList

#Subjects


Previous articleXRP bears keep the upper hand by Investing.com
Next article“The Crown” wins Emmy for best drama series
Vimal Kumar
RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

Trending News

Load more

Recent Comments

EDITOR PICKS

POPULAR POSTS

POPULAR CATEGORY

ABOUT US

CodeList.biz an online gaming news website started to provide trust. Code List an online gaming news portal started as an honest effort to provide users with unbiased and well-suited information on the latest and trending news.

Contact us: contact@yoursite.com

FOLLOW US

© Newspaper WordPress Theme by TagDiv