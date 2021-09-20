Natalie Portman: Heavily pregnant and revealing like never before

Will baby bumps be the next online hype? After Beyoncé, Natalie Portman has made her baby ball a click hit – in a music video

Natalie Portman, 35, gave birth to her second child at the end of February. But shortly before that, the actress had apparently once again used her baby bump as an eye-catcher.

Natalie Portman becomes a hit



Apparently a few days before the birth, Portman was in front of the camera as the leading actress for a music video, more precisely for the clip for the song “My Willing Heart” by the British songwriter wonder James Blake, 28, – and this video is now about to become a hit to become. It was viewed almost 200,000 times in the first 24 hours.

Pretty revealing appearance



The star of the clip is unreservedly Portman’s baby bump. The 35-year-old can be seen swimming and in underwear on her bed – sometimes the camera simply zooms in on Portman’s bulging stomach, where daughter Amalia seems to be kicking. In any case, the body of pregnant women seems to have received special attention recently: It wasn’t until February that the pregnant R’n’B queen Beyoncé, 35, dusted off loads of clicks with artistically high-quality photos.









