Monday, September 20, 2021
Mullet Alert! Matt Damon out and about with a retro haircut

By Sonia Gupta
Oops, what is Matt Damon (49) wearing on his head? The “Interstellar” actor has not only been a fixture in Hollywood for decades, he is also known for his stylish appearance. In 2007 Matt was named “Sexiest Man Alive”. Would he also get this award with his current look? Matt currently wears a mullet and a full beard. But what is behind this look?

The 49-year-old wasn’t in the mood for a change of type, instead he needed a special look for his new film “The Last Duel”. In the historical drama Frosted the French knight Jean de Carrouges – and that also explains his robe: the multiple Oscar winner not only wears a mullet and full beard in the paparazzi photos, he is also out and about in an oversized velvet coat.

In the film by Ridley Scott (82) act alongside Frosted also Jodie Comer, Ben Affleck (48), Adam Driver (36) and Nathaniel Parker. Filming began in March, but had to be temporarily interrupted due to the current health situation. Now the Hollywood stars are back on the set. The film is scheduled to hit cinemas in October 2021.




Matt Damon and Jodie Comer on The Last Duel set
Matt Damon and Jodie Comer on The Last Duel set, September 2020
Ben Affleck and Matt Damon, 2017


