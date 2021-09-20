Movie “Jackie”: Natalie Portman’s current address: the White House

Natalie Portman can just be seen in “Jackie” as the first wife Jacqueline Kennedy. In her private life, the actress is once again facing changes.

She lived in the White House once as a teenager, in 1996 in the science fiction comedy “Mars Attacks”. When “Jackie” starts in German cinemas this Thursday, Natalie Portman will return to the presidential residence, this time in the role of the first wife, Jacqueline Kennedy. The fact that “Jackie” does not come across as a dull résumé of a person from contemporary history, but as a lively portrait of a highly diverse woman, is largely thanks to Portman, which the nomination for the Oscar finals has just underlined.

The 35-year-old is one of the current top actresses in Hollywood because of her differentiated performance skills. But she already achieved extraordinary things at the beginning of her career. Born as the daughter of an Israeli and an American under the name Natalie Hershlag in Jerusalem, she caused a sensation with her first movie. As a twelve-year-old she played an orphan in “Léon – The Professional” who can be trained by a killer: childishly cheeky and emotionally irritatingly disinterested, you saw her at the side of Jean Reno.

Portman in the ballet film “Black Swan”

She had only been discovered by an agent in a pizzeria two years earlier. Natalie – who from now on bore her grandmother’s maiden name with Portman – was well advised to turn down some of the plethora of offers that hit her after her “Léon” Matilda. With the “Star Wars” episodes she made the transition from youth star to adult profession. And in films like the relationship drama “Hautnah” she just let it crackle with eroticism without dropping her covers. Probably to escape the label of the buttoned up, she showed skin for a brief moment later in a film.









Portman played herself completely in the front row as a mentally damaged dancer in the ballet film “Black Swan”, for which she received an Oscar. On the set she got to know – and love – the dancer and choreographer Benjamin Millepied. The two married after Millepied converted to Judaism. She moved with him to Paris, where Millepied had been appointed dance director at the opera.

Natalie Portman pregnant again

Portmann never held back with her strong ties to her Jewish origins. The film adaptation of Amos Oz’s great novel about the beginnings of Israel, “A Story of Love and Darkness”, was a matter close to her heart – which is why she not only took on the female lead, but also directed it. It is just as important to her with nutrition, since reading Jonathan Safran Foer’s “Eat Animals” she has been vegan. She only gave up this diet during pregnancy for her now five-year-old son. But who knows, maybe she’s just taking another break from being vegan: Natalie Portman is pregnant again, as you can see at the recent Golden Globes gala.