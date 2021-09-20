Monday, September 20, 2021
Met Gala 2020: Meryl Streep and Emma Stone are the new hosts

By Vimal Kumar
53




Half a year before the next Met Gala, the organizers have now announced the motto and the hosts in a press release. Accordingly, the two US Oscar winners Meryl Streep (70, “Die Eiserne Lady”) and Emma Stone (31, “La La Land”) will invite you to the big fashion show, as will the French designer Nicolas Ghesquière (48), US composer Lin-Manuel Miranda (39, “Vaiana”) and Vogue boss and Met Gala patron (since 1995) Anna Wintour (70).

In “The Devil Wears Prada” (2003) Meryl Streep played Miranda Priestly, a character based on Vogue boss Anna Wintour

The theme of the annual exhibition of the “Costume Institute” is this time: “About Time: Fashion and Duration”. The show, which can be seen from May 7 to September 7, 2020, will “deal with the fleeting nature of fashion,” as The Met director Max Hollein is quoted in the press release. Flashbacks and previews are planned. The motto was developed based on the upcoming anniversary: ​​The Metropolitan Museum of Art was founded on April 13, 1870 and thus celebrates its 150th birthday in 2020.




The 72nd Met Gala will take place on May 4th, 2020 (always the first Monday in May) at the Metropolitan Museum of Art on the Upper East Side of New York City. Around 200 photographers await the up to 600 prominent guests from fashion and show biz in their creative creations on the steps of the main entrance.



Vimal Kumar
