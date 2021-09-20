But not Giswil: Meryl Streep’s great-grandfather came from Kerns So far, Giswil has claimed Oscar winner Meryl Streep for herself. A relative is now proving that this is not true.

Meryl Streep at the world premiere of the biopic about Florence Foster Jenkins. Image: Keystone / Will Oliver (London, April 12, 2016)

The world-famous actress and three-time Oscar winner Meryl Streep celebrated her 70th birthday on June 22nd. If you search for her name in Wikipedia, you will be in for a surprise. It says in black and white: “One of your great-grandfathers on her father’s side, Balthasar Wilhelm Huber, came from Giswil in Switzerland.” The American had barely received her third Oscar in 2012 for her leading role in “The Iron Lady” than she received mail from Obwalden.

Giswil’s then mayor Bruno Enz insisted on inviting the actress to visit her “original home”. In the letter of March 21, 2012 with the sender “Giswil Community” and the comment “Back to the roots – Invitation to Giswil”, it was translated into German: “We would like to show you the homeland of your ancestors and cordially invite you to visit their To visit hometown. ” When asked, the deputy parish clerk Patrick Walker said: “Unfortunately, an answer from America to our invitation has not yet arrived.” The Obwalden SP canton councilor Eva Morger from Sachseln now corrects:

“If Meryl Streep really wanted to get to know her Obwalden roots and home town, she would have to visit Kerns rather than Giswil.”

She should know, as she is the last descendant of Felix Huber, who emigrated to America, who still lives in Obwalden. And thus a very distant relative of Meryl Streep. The day laborer Felix Huber, who was born in Kerns in 1821 and died in New Jersey in 1882 at the age of 61, was still known as “Brägel Felix” in Obwalden. One of his late American descendants, Robert D. Maloy from Texas, completed the family history with an illustrated Descendant plaque.

The work is entitled “The Huber Family from Kerns, Canton Obwalden Switzerland”. And really: A house sign with the name Huber can still be found on a door in the Dietried district of Kerns. The family undoubtedly had Kernser citizenship. But why is Giswil being “honored” on the Internet?

The local historian Ludwig Degelo can solve the riddle. “Felix Huber was a poor day laborer who worked and lived first in Kerns, then in Giswil and finally in Sachseln,” he says. In the Giswil district of Rudenz, Felix Huber’s wife Franziska Zurmühle had seven children, in 1852, the fourth boy, including Wilhelm. And this Wilhelm is the great-grandfather of Meryl Streep. “But because the term civil rights does not exist in English, only the place of birth was relevant for the Americans,” explains Degelo. This is probably how the error in Wikipedia can be explained.

If Meryl Streep knew her family story from Obwalden, who knows, maybe another new film would emerge there. Sachsler Eva Morger – great-granddaughter of Alois Huber, the older brother of Meryl Streep’s great-grandfather Wilhelm – knows the dramatic story of Kernst Huber very well. She says: When our progenitor Felix Huber left Obwalden in 1869 due to lack of work and poverty, he took three of his sons – Wilhelm, Josef and Arnold – with him to America. At that time, Obwalden communities even paid poor people who were on their pocket a large amount of cash for the crossing.

Great-grandfather emigrated, mother stayed at home

Mother Franziska Zurmühle still didn’t want to go with them. She stayed behind with the other children in Obwalden. She never saw her husband and emigrated sons again. Only in 1881, for her funeral, did two of them return to Obwalden for a short time.

Eva Morger still has many documents from back then: A large framed picture of the ancestor Felix Huber. Photos, letters and cards from America, even the hiking book (passport) of your great-grandfather Alois. By the way: Meryl Streep’s great-grandfather Wilhelm was only 17 years old when he left Obwalden.

The Hubers found work as “ice makers” and “ice men” in the fourth smallest US state, New Jersey. They didn’t sell ice cream, but ice cream to cool food and drinks. They supplied saloons and grocery stores by horse and cart. An interesting statement is made by Eva Morger’s great-grandfather Alois to a newspaper when he was 80:









“If you’ve played ice for 60 years, you’ve got a strong right arm.”

Obwalden and German blood

Meryl Streep’s great-grandfather Wilhelm returns to Newark after his mother’s funeral in 1882. There he married Helena Fredrika Halter, the daughter of a cabinet maker and teacher from Germany, and had nine children with her.

The eldest daughter was named Helena like her mother. She married the salesman Wilburt Streep, who also came from Germany: Meryl Streep’s grandfather. If women could have kept their previous name after their marriage, the famous actress might have been called Mary Louise Huber. Anyway: one thing is certain, it has Swiss roots. In Kerns.

Is Kerns now inviting the US actress? (mvr) When asked, the Kernser community president André Windlin (FDP) was surprised that his community had such a prominent citizen. The question is obvious: Will Kerns now, like years ago, invite Giswil Meryl Streep to get to know her very own home? After consulting with Vice President Beat von Deschwanden (SVP), he reports back: “We would be open to a visit if there was an opportunity to show her where she came from.” But as open as the possibility is also the position of the mayor: “We will hardly send her an invitation like Giswil. But if we were to find out from her about a visit to Switzerland, we should react to it. ” He justifies the reluctance to say that Giswil never received a response. Should a distant relative report to open the door, you could look at it again and send a letter together. If it came to an encounter, “we would certainly show her the Dietried, where she came from, and the Frutt and probably let her stay at the lodge,” says Windlin.

Meryl Streep (left) takes a selfie of her and Hillary Clinton. (Image: Keystone, Kevin Wolf, December 1, 2012)

Great-great-grandfather Felix with his wife. (Image archive Eva Morger)