Meryl Streep is celebrating her 70th birthday

Washington. Reese Witherspoon. Nicole Kidman. Laura Dern. It’s not as if the TV series “Big Little Lies” lacks big names that stand for tried and tested performance. But maybe it can be a little better. This is what the makers of the West Coast drama, set in the biotope of dysfunctional families and couples, thought. So before the second season they hired the world’s largest, most chameleon-like and – according to colleagues – most amiable major actress as the refiner in the world.

Lo and behold: Since Mary Louise has been the mother of a dead spanking husband, with a drowsy governess hairstyle, overbite and snobbery, even more remote controls in America have switched to HBO. Which would be certified again: Films and television productions, which Meryl Streep May leave their mark, usually end more successfully than without the timeless ash blonde from the small town of Summit in the US state of New Jersey.

And that’s an understatement. For more than 40 years, the artist, who refers to her German roots through her great-great-grandparents (Loffenau in Württemberg), has been accompanying and delighting cinema-goers across generations; no matter whether it is heartbreak dramas. Or zeitgeist crime novels.

Her 21 Oscar nominations are second to none. Three gold boys won eight Golden Globe statues and to the 100 prizes for life and work secured a box seat in the Olympics for the mother of four while she was still alive. But La Streep is far from finished.







Meryl Streep: The fourth Oscar just seems to be a matter of time





Los Angeles, April 1980: Dustin Hoffman and Meryl Streep with their Oscars for "Kramer versus Kramer".

Photo: UPI / dpa

The children, one of whom made her grandma in the spring, have been out of the house for a long time. The marriage with the sculptor Dan Gummer is as if set in stone; scandal free and loving. And the worthwhile roles that are offered to women, who can embody ugly and beautiful, rocky and elegant, chubby and noble equally convincingly, simply do not tear off.









Her fourth Oscar, with which Katharine Hepburn would lose her unique position, seems only a matter of time. Speaking of which: the woman with the distinctive cheekbones, who has been in her own league for what feels like 20 seasons, will be 70 years old on Saturday.

Many of her roles are among the best-of in cinema history: As Inga Weiss in the television series “Holocaust” it caused trepidation and sensation in Germany in 1978. In “Those who go through hell” by Michael Cimino, the daughter of a graphic designer and a pharmaceutical employee worked alongside Robert de Niro and Christopher Walken to uncover the wounds of the Vietnam War. In “Kramer versus Kramer” she showed the ravages of a divorce, in “Sophie’s Decision” the consequences of the Nazi atrocities as a concentration camp survivor, in “Silkwood” finally the machinations of the nuclear industry.

Because Streep, like few in her field, can effortlessly combine restraint and soul-deep expression, the more emotional substances also became world successes: In “Far away from Africa” she lost herself as the coffee plantation owner Karen Blixen until he fell to Robert Redford alias Denys Finch Hatton. In “The bridges at the River” she howls the same as the farmer’s wife Francesca at the side of Clint Eastwood. Even in the cheerful subject – as the dreaded editor-in-chief Miranda Priestly in “The devil Wears Prada” or as mom in the Abba Singschauspiel “Mamma Mia” – The slightly bitchy and difficult remains the trademark of the studied theater actress, who is still considered to be one of the hardest workers in the whole industry. Why?

Age limit with successes ignored





Meryl Streep (right) in New York at the end of May with her colleagues from the ensemble of the HBO series "Big Little Lies": (from left) Reese Witherspoon, Zoe Kravitz, Laura Dern, Shailene Woodley and Nicole Kidman.

Photo: SHANNON STAPLETON / Reuters

Meryl Streep puts a lot of energy into getting to the essence of her roles. She learned Polish for “Sophie’s Decision”. For “The Iron Lady”, Oscar No. 3, Margaret Thatcher’s smug Oxford English accent. For “The publisher” she sat with Watergate revealers Bob Woodward and Carl Bernstein. The magical age limit of 40, from which women in Hollywood were often quietly sorted out, has been ignored by Streep with the help of constant box-office successes.

That is one of the reasons why she was able to describe studio bosses as “stupid and greedy”, arguing for equal pay for men and women in the film business and Calling President Donald Trump a seditious charlatan on the open stage. The phrase coined on the latter – “If the powerful use their position to bully others, we all lose” – is still the gold standard of extra-parliamentary Trump criticism.

The same applies to the most compact quote from an Oscar winner. 1979. For "Kramer versus Kramer." The honored woman answered the microphone and said: "Holy mackerel." Nothing goes better with a human fisherwoman like Meryl Streep.






