Meryl Streep and Emma Watson in the first trailer

Lady Bird director Greta Gerwig put together a dream cast for the literary film adaptation of Little Women. Also there: Meryl Streep, Laura Dern, Saoirse Ronan, Emma Watson and others. Now the first trailer appeared.

Greta Gerwig (“Lady Bird“,”Frances Ha“,”Mistress America“) Gives film fans the best present at the coming Christmas party, namely the new literary film adaptation”Little Women“. Now the first trailer for the film has appeared, which brings together what is possibly the most impressive ensemble of the cinema year. The Oscar-nominated director also wrote the script.









The main role of Jo March is played by Saoirse Ronan (“Lady Bird“). Meryl Streep (Big Little Lies) can now be seen as Aunt March. Timothee Chalamet (“Call Me By Your Name“) Plays Theodore”Laurie“Lawrence. Emma Watson (“Beauty and the Beast“) Appears as Meg March. Florence Pugh (The Little Drummer Girl) plays Amy March. Eliza Scanlen (Sharp Objects) plays Beth March. And Laura Dern (Twin Peaks) will appear as Marmee March.

Other stars of the film are James Norton (McMafia), Bob Odenkirk (Better Call Saul), Chris Cooper (“American Beauty“), Louis Garrel (“The dreamer“) And Abby Quinn (“Landline“). Amy Pascal, Denise Di Novi and Robin Swicord from Sony and Andrea Giannetti from Columbia act as producers.

The film is based on the literary classic of the same name by Louisa May Alcott, which is a must-read for every high school in the USA. At the center of the story are the March sisters Amy, Jo, Beth and Meg, who lived in the period shortly after the American Civil War. The whole thing was recently adapted as a miniseries by the BBC.

First trailer for the Greta Gerwig film Little Women: