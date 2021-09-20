MCU hero dies for the 4th time in 2 years – but now more ridiculous than ever before · KINO.de

With the end of Phase 3 of the MCU, some Marvel characters had to say goodbye. Obviously, that’s not enough for those in charge.

– Attention! This is followed by spoilers for episode 6 of “Marvel’s What If …?”! –

Numerous tears flowed on and in front of the screen when Natasha Romanoff aka Black Widow (Scarlett Johansson) and Tony Stark aka Iron Man (Robert Downey Jr.) blessed the temporal in “Avengers: Endgame”. However, both characters had not completely disappeared from the Marvel Cinematic Universe (MCU), because in the animated series “Marvel’s What If …?” They experience new adventures. You can do the series Stream exclusively on Disney +.

At the beginning you may have been happy about the comeback of the characters, because seeing the Avengers together again should be a reason for joy. But her first appearance in episode 3 of the MCU series ended badly, because all Avengers were killed in it. At first SHIELD assumed that Natasha was behind the attacks, but she found the real killer and was shortly afterwards struck down by the killer, Hank Pym. He had also switched off Tony Stark beforehand by infiltrating his bloodstream via a syringe and killing him from the inside. A surprise that very few people saw coming, but thanks to the multiverses everything is possible after all.

Marvel deaths get worse, but also more ridiculous

Also in episode 5 of “What If …?” Black Widow and Iron Man were among the losses, which this time turned out to be immense due to a zombie apocalypse. In a flashback we saw how the two fell victim to a zombie horde along with the rest of the Avengers, which they actually wanted to take off. You couldn’t see them transform into the undead, but the audience witnessed Hope van Dyne chopping off the head of zombie Tony after the undead Avenger Bruce Banner had terrified him.









Unfortunately, Iron Man no longer cuts such a good figure as the undead … © Disney

Technically, the two were also in episode 4 among the victims of the misguided Doctor Strange who destroyed the entire universe. But since we didn’t see them in it at all, let’s exclude this episode. Finally, Tony Stark continued his sad trend in episode 6 of “What If …?” In it he made friends with Erik Killmonger, who saved Stark from the attack on the Ten Rings. However, this never made him Iron Man in this reality.

Killmonger secretly pursued his own plan and manipulated Stark, who only found out about it after the death of James “Rhodey” Rhodes. However, a trap for Erik did not bring the desired result, because Killmonger was ultimately able to impale Tony Stark with a spear made of vibranium.

However, this leads to the most ridiculous death of Stark to date and arguably one of the most ridiculous MCU deaths ever. Because the spear only pierced Tony Stark’s right shoulder. He cannot have injured any vital organs there, and even the loss of blood in such a short time may not have been nearly enough to cost Tony his life. How he supposedly died from this injury is unfortunately not really clear.

We’ll find out on the earliest whether Natasha will be able to equalize after death, whether Tony will move on or whether the two will be given at least a week off September 22when Disney + shows the seventh episode of “Marvel’s What If …?”

