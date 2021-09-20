“Matrix 4” probably continues part 1 directly · KINO.de

Since the announcement of “Matrix: Resurrections”, fans have been puzzling over how the film fits into the series. Now it seems like the film will start right after Part 1.

The first “Matrix” film, which opened in cinemas in 1999, is one of the cult classics that has influenced pop culture and Hollywood to this day. The two sequels “Matrix Reloaded” and “Matrix Revolutions”, on the other hand, left many viewers disappointed and barely achieved any success at the box office. Now fans can expect “Matrix Resurrections“Another part of the Action franchise that could correct some weaknesses.

You can borrow the complete “Matrix” trilogy from Amazon Prime

The trailer for the fourth part sparked speculation among fans as to how the story of Neo (Keanu Reeves) and Trinity (Carrie-Anne Moss) could continue after the end of “Revolutions”. The official description of the film (via ScreenRant) now suggests a possible answer: “Matrix Resurrections” seems to start right after Part 1 and to ignore the previous sequels.

You can find out what else to expect in “Matrix 4” in the Video:

Dune: Part 2 – What can we expect in the sequel?

This is what the official description of “Matrix Resurrections” says

The official description of the film by Warner Bros. calls “Matrix Resurrections” a “continuation and expansion of the original film” and does not mention Part 2 and Part 3 at all:









“’Matrix Resurrections’ is that Continuation of the story established in the first ‘Matrix’ film. She unites Keanu Reeves and Carrie-Anne Moss as cinematic icons Neo and Trinity in an extension of their story that leads back into the Matrix and even deeper into the rabbit hole. A dazzling new adventure, full of action and epic proportions, set in a familiar but even more provocative world, more subjective than ever in reality, and where all you have to do is clear your mind to see the truth. 20 years after the first film, the franchise that helped define pop culture at the turn of the century is back with a Continuation and expansion of the original film back there. ‘Matrix’ remains in the zeitgeist as a film that has changed the way we view films and reality. With its groundbreaking action and visual effects, ‘Matrix’ paved the way for other films. “

Even if the sequels couldn’t convince at the box office, there is a die-hard fan base who also appreciate Part 2 and Part 3. Such fans will surely feel offended that only the first film is canon. However, it seems that at least some ideas will find their place again in “Matrix Resurrections”. For example, Lambert Wilson is said to reappear as the Merovingian, known from “Reloaded” and “Revolutions”. What will really await us in “Matrix 4”, we will find out when the film on December 23, 2021 starts in theaters.

Keanu Reeves is notorious for what feels like an everlasting youthful appearance. Can you still see his age?

did you like this article? Discuss with us about the latest theatrical releases, your favorite series and films that you are eagerly waiting for – on Instagram and Facebook. You can also follow us on Flipboard and Google News.