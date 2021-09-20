Marvel boss fights non-stop for Keanu Reeves

Marvel Cinematic Universe boss Kevin Feige and film star Keanu Reeves seem like the saddest lovers who just shouldn’t be. The actor from the Matrix and John Wick series is repeatedly associated with roles in the MCU – but Reeves apparently never wants to make the decisive step.

Stream the whole MCU at Disney + To the deal

Now a new rumor has surfaced that the actor has been offered the lead role in the planned Spider-Man spin-off Kraven the Hunter. If I look at the history between Keanu Reeves and Marvel so far, this one becomes sad love story but it will probably still not end happily.

Marvel boss Kevin Feige fights for Keanu Reeves like a loving teenager

From the website The Illuminerdi comes the rather vague rumor that Sony has already made Keanu Reeves an offer for the lead role in the Kraven spin-off. The film is supposed to be a Mixture of Man on Fire and Logan – The Wolverine will.

Even if Reeves first becomes part of Sony’s Marvel universe with films like Venom and Morbius, it is Jump into the MCU Not far from Kevin Feige. As a producer, he is involved in both film universes and could finally bring the star to himself.

Check out the trailer for the upcoming Sony Marvel film Morbius here!

Morbius – International Trailer (English) HD

It seems to me like Kevin Feige is chasing Keanu Reeves like Joseph Gordon Levitt Zooey Deschanel in 500 Days of Summer. So far, the relationship between the two is more reminiscent of one tragic romance. Feige is the adorable teenager who wants to win over Reeves at all costs, but who is constantly dumped ice cold by the unattainable beauty.









in the Comic book interview from 2019 with the MCU boss it sounds like this:



We speak to him for almost every film we make. We talk to Keanu Reeves about it. I don’t know when or if he will ever join the MCU but we really want to find out how to do it properly.

Keanu Reeves has been part of rumors surrounding the MCU on several occasions

The reports of alleged Marvel offers to Keanu Reeves are hard to keep track of. First he was for the role as Yon-Rogg in Captain Marvel in conversation, which was then played by Jude Law. At that time the cast was almost a success, but Reeves had to cancel due to scheduling overlaps due to the John Wick 3 shoot.

In 2019 there were two more reports that brought the star in connection with the MCU. At one point, Keanu Reeves should be on Kevin Feige’s Marvel wish list for the Leading role in the MCU series Moon Knight stand at the top. It is now clear that the superhero will be played by Oscar Isaac.

Check out our video about the background of the exciting superhero Moon Knight!

Who is Moon Knight?

Another rumor in 2019 was that the star was said to have been in negotiations for a role in the upcoming MCU blockbuster Eternals. In the end, there was nothing wrong with this either. And behind all rumors there is always Kevin Feige, the one Battle for Keanu Reeves just not giving up.

The latest rumor about the actor in the Kraven film currently fits so well because Valentine’s Day is just around the corner. In the story between Keanu Reeves and Kevin Feige, the latest casting rumor seems like the last desperate attempt, in the last few meters for one happy end to care.

* This Disney + link is an affiliate link. By taking out a subscription via this link, you support Moviepilot. This has no effect on the price.

Do you want to finally see Keanu Reeves in the MCU?