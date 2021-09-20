Marriage-Off at Kim and Kanye West: My Millions, Your Millions?

OWhether it is due to Kanye West’s psyche, his unsuccessful application for president or an alleged affair between wife Kim Kardashian and rapper Meek Mill will remain a secret. On the other hand, it is certain that the relationship of the former glamor couple is over. After months of speculation about the impending divorce, Kardashian now did what Hollywood does to announce the end of a relationship: she took off the diamond ring. During the Christmas break in the mountains of Lake Tahoe, the businesswoman showed herself without the fifteen-carat that West had put on her finger seven years ago after the marriage proposal.

It was not long in coming for friends of the couple to confirm their plans for divorce. A “huge row”, a confidante told the newspaper “Us Weekly”, had finished the broken connection shortly before the holidays. Even the five SUVs that West Kardashian had put in front of the villa in Calabasas as a Christmas present could not calm things down. “Kanye knows the marriage is over. He loves Kim, but they no longer get along. He lives in his own world, ”said a friend – and played“ E! Entertainment ”on the bipolar disorder of the musician.

“Divorce Lawyer To The Stars”

While West retired to his Wyoming ranch, Kardashian is pushing the divorce back home in California. Lawyer Laura Wasser, known as “Divorce Lawyer To The Stars” through clients such as Johnny Depp, Angelina Jolie and Stevie Wonder, has been working on a divorce settlement on behalf of the forty-year-old for months. The lawyer helped the leading actress of the television series “Keeping Up With The Kardashians” to separate from basketball player Kris Humphries in 2011, in a way that was easy on the image. The athlete later described the divorce as “brutal” after just 72 days of marriage.



Gone are the days: Kim Kardashian and Kanye West at an Oscar party in February 2020

The Kardashian / West case is also good for a drama. The couple not only have daughters North, seven years old, and Chicago, two years old, and sons Saint, five years old, and Psalm, one year old together – they also have more than two billion dollars. The fact that most of the fortune was generated after the wedding in Florence at the end of May 2014 harbors potential for conflict. West, who earns his living as a rapper, producer and founder of the fashion label Yeezy, is said to have increased his fortune from about 100 million dollars to almost 1.3 billion dollars in the six years of marriage, according to estimates by the business paper “Forbes”.

Despite the marriage contract, there is a risk of disputes

Wife Kardashian is also considered a gifted entrepreneur. The cosmetics company named after her, KKW Beauty, the support lingerie label Skims, advertising contracts and the just wacky reality show “Keeping Up With The Kardashians” have increased their fortune since the wedding from about 40 to almost 800 million dollars. Despite the marriage contract that West and Kardashian are said to have signed in 2014, there is a risk of arguments over the share of one partner in the business success of the other. “If the two have not kept their businesses separate, only God knows how the whole thing can be divided,” said California family lawyer Joseph Mannis of the “New York Post”.

The property designed by the Belgian interior designer Axel Vervoordt, which the family previously lived in together in Calabasas near Los Angeles, is also a source of ignition. The roughly $ 40 million property is owned by Kardashian, but West owns the house on it. As friends of the couple report, Kardashian is now trying to persuade the forty-three-year-old to give her the almost 1,500 square meter villa with two swimming pools and a vineyard.

“A brilliant but complicated personality”

A piece of reparation seems appropriate: In an election campaign in South Carolina, West had accused his wife of having considered an abortion during her first pregnancy. Allegations followed via Twitter that Kardashian cheated on him in 2018 during talks about prison reforms in New York with rapper Meek Mill. “Kanye is a brilliant but complicated personality,” Kardashian said on Instagram at the time – and immediately made an appointment with divorce lawyer Wasser. The lawyer is also said to be working on an agreement on custody of North, Saint, Psalm and Chicago. Kardashian reportedly demands that he care for the children alone in California in the future.









Although West is already planning to move to London to found a branch of his gospel group Sunday Service Choir, custody, like other celebrities, is considered to be a delay in divorce. “Neither of the two wants to be seen as a loser. Kim has made it clear that she has sole custody. If Kanye resists her, it’ll be brutal, ”said a confidante. It seems unlikely that the rapper will give in. West is now said to have not only canceled the therapy sessions with Kardashian. He is also said to be looking for a divorce lawyer who can take on Laura Wasser.