Mad Max – Furiosa: All information about the “Fury Road” prequel with Anya Taylor-Joy and Chris Hemsworth

Start date, trailer and cast September 19, 2021 at 4:00 p.m. In “Furiosa”, the prequel to “Mad Max: Fury Road”, we learn more about Furiosa’s beginnings. Anya Taylor-Joy awaits us in the lead role. Netzwelt has all the information about the film.

Charlize Theron as Furiosa in “Mad Max: Fury Road” (Source: Themoviedb.org)

“Mad Max: Fury Road” will not get a sequel, but the prequel “Furiosa”.

It tells the story of Max’s companion Furiosa, who was played in “Fury Road” by Charlize Theron.

“The Queen’s Gambit” star Anya Taylor-Joy takes on Theron’s role and plays the younger Furiosa.

In 2015 “Mad Max: Fury Road” wowed audiences with insane action, creativity and Charlize Theron as Imperator Furiosa. Even at the Oscars, the film, the genre of which is almost never represented at the awards ceremony, won six prizes.

Although “Mad Max: Fury Road” was the fourth film in the “Mad Max” series, the story worked independently of its predecessors. Due to the completed plot, a sequel was not a matter of course, although many viewers asked for more.

With “Furiosa”, director George Miller decided on a prequel that focuses on Theron’s character from “Fury Road”, but at the same time dispenses with Theron and instead uses “The Queen’s Gambit” star Anya Taylor-Joy. Netzwelt reveals more about the new “Mad Max” film.









Theatrical release plot occupation production Trailer

Furiosa: theatrical release



“Mad Max” fans have been waiting eagerly for the next action spectacle from director George Miller since “Fury Road”. Well, good things take time, because it will be a few years before “Furiosa” hits theaters. Only in September 2021 was the planned production and thus the start of the film postponed by a year. So “Furiosa” does not expect us until May 24th, 2024.

Furiosa: action



Not much is known about the plot of “Furiosa” yet. What is certain is that it will be a prequel to “Fury Road” and tells the story of Furiosa. While the story of “Fury Road” took place over three days, “Furiosa” will cover several years. Director George Miller himself describes the film as a “saga”, the scope of which only became clear to him when he developed the story.

Furiosa: occupation



Shooting star Anya Taylor-Joy will be seen as Furiosa, who embodies a younger version of Charlize Theron. “Thor” star Chris Hemsworth and “Aquaman” villain Yahya Abdul-Mateen II have also been confirmed for the film, but their roles are still a secret.

It is unlikely that any of them will slip into the role of Max Rockatansky, after all, there is actually no room for Max in a story about Furiosa’s past.

Furiosa: production



There is no official start date for the shooting of “Furiosa”, but it is known that the film will be shot in Australia. George Miller, who has made all “Mad Max” films so far, will be behind the camera again.

Furiosa: Trailer



Since the shooting of “Furiosa” is still a long time coming, there are no trailers or set pictures so far. As soon as there is more of the film to see, you will find all the information at Netzwelt.