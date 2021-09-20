Love-off from Ben Affleck and Ana de Armas – That’s why the Hollywood couple really broke up – people

Actor Ben Affleck (48) and the new Bond girl Ana de Armas (32) are no longer a couple, after a year of relationship, the relationship was recently announced. Ben already has all of her belongings, including of an oversized Anna cut-out, disposed of.

Now speaks a The couple’s friend to the US magazine “Page Six”about the reasons for the surprising breakup. There were probably inconsistencies in planning their lives together: Ana wants her own children, but Ben definitely doesn’t want any other kids. He already has three with his ex-wife Jennifer Garner (48).

The friend knows: “Ana is fabulous and the kids loved her. I think it’s difficult to be a person who gets into such a relationship. “

But everyday Corona also made difficulties for the Hollywood couple. “The quarantine was unique because they were free and really got to know each other at home,” the friend told The Post. “But when work started again, things started to change.”





Known for their love strolls in Los Angeles: Ben and Ana in happy timesPhoto: Splash News



The rumor mill was already seething over the holidays. Ana flew home to Cuba. That was where she spent the holidays instead of partying with her Ben.









She allegedly doesn’t feel at home in LA: “She is in LA for professional reasons. Like all actors, she lives where the work takes her,” the insider continues.

“Ana has decided that she doesn’t want to live in LA and Ben wants to be close to his family,” the insider tells the magazine. “His priority is to be rooted in LA. “





Ana de Armas as a sexy Bond girlPhoto: imago images / Prod.DB



After the separation, Ben’s brother Casey Affleck (45) spoke up: “The reality is, I think that this year was very difficult for people in relationships,” he said in an interview with “Entertainment Tonight”.

He’s a real fan of the Bond girl: “I think Ana is just the cutest, funniest, smartest and most charming person. She won’t have any problems getting to know someone else. “

Casey, who is himself divorced, added, “I’ll be there to support Ben in the time, but I don’t think he will have any problems.”

His advice to the former lovebirds: “Think long and hard about it (the decision to part ways), because quarantine isn’t fun when you’re single. “