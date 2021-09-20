Love for Machine Gun Kelly: Megan Fox makes it official

Since her split from Brian Austin became known in May, there has been speculation about a new relationship with Megan Fox. Musician Machine Gun Kelly is said to have done it to the actress. And indeed, now the 34-year-old makes her love for him official.

US actress Megan Fox and musician Machine Gun Kelly are actually lovers. The two are now making it public with a couple photo on his Instagram account.

In the black and white photo, they are standing arm in arm in front of a mirror. While Colson Baker, as Machine Gun Kelly’s native name, looks inside, Megan Fox looks at the display of the smartphone in his hand. Both stick out their tongues. Baker’s affectionate comment about it: “I’ve waited forever to find you …” There are also four emojos – an eternity symbol and a red heart, framed by two knives.









Fox and Machine Gun Kelly shot the video for his current single “Bloody Valentine” together, which got them pretty close. Before that, the two had been seen drinking coffee together. When Fox’s breakup with husband Brian Austin Green became known, it naturally fueled the rumor mill.

First confirmation in June

A little later, the actress and the musician were seen holding hands and smooching in Los Angeles in June. A few hours later, the 30-year-old tweeted: “I call you my girlfriend, damn it. In this case, life mimicked art.” He was already confirming the relationship with Fox, while she continued to hold back.

Megan Fox and Brian Austin Green met on the set of Hope and Faith in 2003 and became a couple in 2004. In 2009 they separated briefly before they said yes in 2010. In 2015, Fox filed for divorce for the first time, which she later revoked. Fox and Green have three sons together named Noah, Bodhi and Journey. In May it was announced that it should be over between the two for good. Green finally confirmed the split in his own podcast “… With Brian Austin Green”, after only making cryptic hints on Instagram.