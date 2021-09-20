Monday, September 20, 2021
HomeNewsKim Kardashian: Vacation photo lets fans hope for a happy ending with...
News

Kim Kardashian: Vacation photo lets fans hope for a happy ending with Kanye West

By Arjun Sethi
0
64




Kim Kardashian
Vacation photo lets fans hope for a happy ending with Kanye West

Kanye West and Kim Kardashian

Kanye West and Kim Kardashian

© Getty Images

Kim Kardashian and Kanye West are reportedly preparing for their divorce, US media reports. The couple have not yet commented on the rumor. Fans therefore do not give up hope of a happy ending – and see themselves confirmed in a new post from Kim Kardashian.

The photo that Kim Kardashian, 40, uploaded to Instagram on February 1, has felt like it has been seen 1,000 times: In the bright sun, the businesswoman is posing in a bikini on a balcony on the Turks and Caicos Islands. In the background you can see palm trees and the sea – fantastic. But instead of looking at Kim’s curves, this time some users look at … their feet.

Kim Kardashian’s shoes are a topic of conversation

With all the striking eye-catchers on the holiday snapshot, fans do not miss the fact that Kim is wearing futuristically designed sneakers – so-called Yeezys, which Kanye West, 43, created in collaboration with Adidas. As expected, the community immediately draws its conclusions. “You’re still wearing the Yeezys, are you two dating again?” writes a user. Another interprets: “Yes, I think. I have the feeling that they just need a break from each other.” For a third user it has long been clear: “They love each other.”




At this point, our editorial team has integrated content from Instagram.

Due to your data protection settings, this content was not loaded in order to protect your privacy.

PRIVACY SETTINGS

Here you can change the settings for the providers whose content you want to display. These providers may set cookies and collect information about your browser and other criteria determined by the respective provider. Further information can be found in the data protection information.

The fact is: Kim is a full professional when it comes to PR and media. It is unlikely that she wore the Kanye sneakers by accident. However, it is not known whether this is to be interpreted as a message of love, whether she simply likes the shoes or whether there is something else behind it.

Divorce from Kanye West or not?

Most recently, US media reported that the divorce of Kim Kardashian and Kanye West was “imminent”. Star lawyer Laura Wasser should take care of Kim’s interests. The reasons for the separation should be, among other things, the erratic behavior of the rapper and Kardashian’s desire to develop further.

Family vacation

Kim is spending her current vacation on the Turks and Caicos Islands with her children and sisters as well as nieces and nephews. There was also something to celebrate: On February 1, Stormi Webster, the daughter of Kylie Jenner, 23, turned three.

Sources used: pagesix.com, instagam.com

jre
Gala

#Subjects


Previous articleMet Gala 2020: Meryl Streep and Emma Stone are the new hosts
Next articleEven Thor has to shrink back whining in front of the new DC hero
Arjun Sethi
Passionate guitarist, gamer and writer. Lives for the perfect review, and scrapes texts until they are razor-sharp.
RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

Trending News

Load more

Recent Comments

EDITOR PICKS

POPULAR POSTS

POPULAR CATEGORY

ABOUT US

CodeList.biz an online gaming news website started to provide trust. Code List an online gaming news portal started as an honest effort to provide users with unbiased and well-suited information on the latest and trending news.

Contact us: contact@yoursite.com

FOLLOW US

© Newspaper WordPress Theme by TagDiv