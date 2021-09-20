Kim Kardashian: Vacation photo lets fans hope for a happy ending with Kanye West

Kim Kardashian and Kanye West are reportedly preparing for their divorce, US media reports. The couple have not yet commented on the rumor. Fans therefore do not give up hope of a happy ending – and see themselves confirmed in a new post from Kim Kardashian.

The photo that Kim Kardashian, 40, uploaded to Instagram on February 1, has felt like it has been seen 1,000 times: In the bright sun, the businesswoman is posing in a bikini on a balcony on the Turks and Caicos Islands. In the background you can see palm trees and the sea – fantastic. But instead of looking at Kim’s curves, this time some users look at … their feet.

Kim Kardashian’s shoes are a topic of conversation



With all the striking eye-catchers on the holiday snapshot, fans do not miss the fact that Kim is wearing futuristically designed sneakers – so-called Yeezys, which Kanye West, 43, created in collaboration with Adidas. As expected, the community immediately draws its conclusions. “You’re still wearing the Yeezys, are you two dating again?” writes a user. Another interprets: “Yes, I think. I have the feeling that they just need a break from each other.” For a third user it has long been clear: “They love each other.”









The fact is: Kim is a full professional when it comes to PR and media. It is unlikely that she wore the Kanye sneakers by accident. However, it is not known whether this is to be interpreted as a message of love, whether she simply likes the shoes or whether there is something else behind it.

Divorce from Kanye West or not?



Most recently, US media reported that the divorce of Kim Kardashian and Kanye West was “imminent”. Star lawyer Laura Wasser should take care of Kim’s interests. The reasons for the separation should be, among other things, the erratic behavior of the rapper and Kardashian’s desire to develop further.

Family vacation



Kim is spending her current vacation on the Turks and Caicos Islands with her children and sisters as well as nieces and nephews. There was also something to celebrate: On February 1, Stormi Webster, the daughter of Kylie Jenner, 23, turned three.

