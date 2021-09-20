Kim Kardashian: Shortly after birth: Kanye is said to have cheated on her with the singer









Despite many ups and downs, Kim Kardashian (40) and Kanye West (44) held onto their love for years. In 2013 their daughter North (8) was born, a year later the reality TV actress and the rapper married romantically in Florence. Her son Saint (5) saw the light of day in 2015. Daughter Chicago (3) and baby boy Psalm (2) were carried by a surrogate mother and should round off the great happiness of the family. But everything turned out differently: In February, the “Keeping Up With The Kardashians” star filed for divorce.

Has Kanye West cheated on his still-wife Kim Kardashian with a celebrity singer? Since then, there has been a lot of speculation about what led to the two stars’ marriage. One of the reasons is said to have been the musician’s infidelity, as a family friend has now confirmed to “The Sun”. It’s about a prominent singer who the rap musician is said to have met shortly after Saint was born. But he did not reveal the woman’s name.

Affair shortly after Saint’s birth? As the couple’s boyfriend explained, according to thesun.co.uk, Kanye lived mostly in his Hollywood bachelorette house at the time. That way he could be closer to his studio and be sure that he wouldn’t disturb his wife if he got home late at night. The spicy thing: Kim Kardashian had just given birth to their second child, little Saint, and was very vulnerable during that time: “It was really a tough time for her,” said the source. “Kim was uncomfortable with her skin – the breastfeeding, the extra weight, the baby in the bedroom, the morning exercise routines and juice diets. And Kanye traveled a lot,” the insider continued.





The time alone, with the inkling that her husband was enjoying himself elsewhere, gnawed at her self-confidence a lot. According to the source, the young mother blamed herself for Kanye’s disinterest at the time: “She had just given birth to a baby and was stressed. Besides, she thought it was all just because of her appearance. She was under enormous pressure, in a phase in which she was most vulnerable. “

In the song “Hurricane” the rapper is rueful Kanye West himself addressed the subject of infidelity on his new album. The song “Hurricane” says, among other things: “Here I am again with the new girl / And I know the truth / Still having fun after two children.” On another line he sings ruefully: “A 60 million dollar house, but I’ve never been home.” Despite everything, the bond between the two ex-lovers still seems to be strong. It wasn’t until the summer that Kim congratulated her husband on his birthday and made him a touching declaration of love. Most recently, she also supported the rapper at his album event and appeared in a wedding dress.