Katy Perry in fear of stalkers – people

Pop great Katy Perry (35) became a mom for the first time at the end of August and has since cuddled up with daughter Daisy Dove at home.

But exactly where she should feel safe, a stalker now penetrated: The man gained access to Katy Perry’s property, climbed over a fence!

Katy and Daisy were at home in their Beverly Hills mansion last week, according to the TMZ news portal, when the shocking incident happened. Fortunately, Perry’s security was on hand so the man couldn’t get into the house.

The police were called and the stalker was arrested for trespassing. He is said to have vehemently refused to leave the property. According to court documents available to TMZ, his name is William Terry.

He is now said to be free again, which is why Katy Perry is worried about her baby and her family. Because Terry is said to have already tried to break into her house in August.

The consequence: Katy submitted an injunction to the court, which was granted. William Terry is not allowed to approach her, her baby, Orlando Bloom and his son Flynn (9) more than 100 meters.









According to “TMZ”, Perry also submitted Twitter screenshots to the court, justifying their fear.

The tweets come from Terry’s account (he calls himself “Billy Terry”) and are supposed to prove that he has been publishing threats against Katy and her fiancé, Hollywood star Orlando Bloom, for several months.

Terry threatened, among other things, to “break Orlando Blooms neck” and wished him and his ex-wife Miranda Kerr: “Get Covid and die”.

Terry also posted photos of Katy Perry’s garden, her bed and photos of himself sneaking around the property on his account. With the words “Camp in Katy Perry’s garden until she notices me”.

The latest tweets from the account of “Billy Terry” show the writing of the injunction with Katy Perry’s name – and other confused thoughts of the stalker.

He writes: “The security man wanted to prevent me from seeing my wife and had a gun. But I didn’t go down without a fight. “