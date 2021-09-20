Johnny Depp: New argument with ex-wife Amber Heard

The dispute continues! Did Johnny Depp hit his ex-wife Amber Heard or not? The two have been divorced since 2017 and Heard received seven million dollars in severance payment. But the stings are apparently still very deep in both of them

Anyone who thought that the divorce, which was officially concluded in 2017, would bring peace to the War of the Roses between Johnny Depp, 55, and Amber Heard, 32, was wrong. The former dream couple is still at each other’s throats – even if only rhetorically. In an interview with the British edition of the men’s magazine GQ, the “Pirates of the Caribbean” star denied ever physically abusing his ex-wife. Heard’s allegations turned him from “Cinderella in Quasimodo” in Hollywood, says Depp. Heard portrayed him as someone he absolutely is not, the actor continued.

Amber Heard didn’t wait long for a response. Through a lawyer, she said: “Mr. Depp does not stop psychologically abusing Mrs. Heard. She would like to leave a very painful chapter in her life behind. You just have to look at the overwhelming evidence to get a reasonable assessment of things.” The lawyer continued: “It is outrageous that GQ did not speak to any of the physical abuse witnesses before the article was published.”









Johnny Depp vehemently defends himself against the accusations: “To hurt someone you love. That doesn’t even sound remotely like me. But I just won’t say anything more about it. Say what you have to say and my lawyers will take care of it, so Depp The actor and musician sees his innocence as proven after an intensive police investigation has revealed no traces of domestic violence. Amber Heard collected seven million dollars under the divorce agreement, the majority of which she donated. And she has a declaration of silence signed – and is therefore no longer allowed to comment on internals from the short stormy marriage from 2015 to 2017 with Johnny Depp.

