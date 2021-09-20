Jewish Nobel Prize for Hollywood star Natalie Portman | Movies | DW

The Israeli-born actress Natalie Portman receives the 2018 Genesis Prize for her “charismatic screen presence that touches the hearts of millions”, according to the jury’s statement. The award, endowed with one million US dollars (approx. 862,000 euros), is also known worldwide as the Jewish Nobel Prize. It is awarded to public figures who inspire other people through their work and are committed to Jewish culture.

The Harvard graduate, Oscar winner and mother of two children is socially committed and embodies the most important values ​​of the Jewish people, the jury continued: “Perseverance and hard work, the pursuit of top performance, intellectual curiosity and the heart’s desire to open the world a better place to do. ” Portman’s commitment to animal welfare and her fight against poverty and for equality was also praised.

“I am proud of my Jewish heritage”

Natalie Portman was born in Jerusalem in 1981, her parents moved to the United States when she was little. In 2011 she received an Oscar for her role in the Hollywood melodrama “Black Swan”. In the 2015 film “A Story of Love and Darkness” Portman plays the depressed mother of the Israeli writer Amos Oz.









Natalie Portman won an Oscar for her dance role in “Black Swan”

The Genesis Prize is due to be awarded in June 2018. Portman was deeply touched and honored by the high honor: “I am proud of my Israeli roots and my Jewish heritage,” she told the press. “They are crucial parts of my identity – also as an actress.” At their request, the prize money should benefit the fight for women’s rights.

