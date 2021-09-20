Jennifer Lawrence: She’s changed so much

At the age of 27, Jennifer Lawrence is still a real Hollywood darling. From child models to acting careers to Oscar prizewinners – “JLaw” is a real exceptional talent

She is currently taking a break, because even power women like JLaw can use some relaxation every now and then. And if your name is Jennifer Lawrence, then even more so.

The career start as a child model



Her career started as a child model. At a young age, JLaw stood in front of the camera for H&M, among others. Her name was still unknown at the time, only known among small agencies. And she didn’t enjoy modeling jobs either. Instead, she pulled off the model assignments. Her family supported her in this.









Jennifer Lawrence is an acting talent



At the age of 16 she stood in front of the camera for the first time for film and television. However, she did not complete any acting training for this. An education that she apparently never needed, because Jennifer quickly became one of Hollywood’s big winners. With the regular appearances in front of the camera, the projects followed. After a short time in acting, she was honored at the Venice Film Festival for one of her first major projects, “On Burning Earth”. And after the huge success of the “The Hunger Games” films, her name is an integral part of the acting icons.

“One day I’ll win an Oscar”



Already at the age of 16, when other girls are still thinking of parties and boys and their career is still a distant light, the exceptional talent was only a stone’s throw away from her career breakthrough. She was already dreaming of an Oscar.

That dream would come true six years later. At the age of just 22, she won an Oscar for her portrayal of the sex-addicted widow Tiffany in “Silver Linings”. A long-awaited dream came true for JLaw.

The dark side of her career



With the exceptional success, the negative headlines also filled up at the same time. After a hack attack in 2014, nude photos of her appeared on the Internet. Images that were never intended for the public. But the now 26-year-old did not let herself get down, as is so often the case. Was her fighting spirit also her key to success?

