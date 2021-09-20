Monday, September 20, 2021
HomeNewsJennifer Lawrence raves about her boyfriend Darren Aronofsky
News

Jennifer Lawrence raves about her boyfriend Darren Aronofsky

By Arjun Sethi
0
44




Jennifer Lawrence
She raves about her new boyfriend

Jennifer Lawrence

© Getty Images

Only recently did clear photos confirm their relationship. Now Jennifer Lawrence raves about Darren Aronofsky in an interview

Jennifer Lawrence is blown away by her new boyfriend, Darren Aronofsky. Just a few weeks ago, the two were seen holding hands and kissing in New York. Now the 26-year-old raves about her lover in an interview with “Vanity Fair”.

Jennifer Lawrence had targeted him since 2010

He is a visionary“said Lawrence of Aronofsky, with whom she is said to have been dating since August.

She had been a fan of the director for a long time and wanted to work with him after she 2010 saw his masterpiece “Black Swan”.

Shooting together in Montreal

This dream came true for the Oscar winner this year. Jennifer Lawrence shot together with the 47-year-old in the summer the drama “Mother” in Montreal. To do this, she stood in front of the camera with Javier Bardem and Michelle Pfeiffer. Even before shooting began, Lawrence had so much faith in the director that she agreed to the role before she even had the script in her hands.




Shortness of breath on the red carpet

Jennifer, is your corset too tight for you?

56 images

Jennifer Lawrence and Darren Aronofskys found their personal happiness on the set. The first rumors of a relationship surfaced in October when they were spotted having dinner together in Los Angeles.


 Jennifer Lawrence

iwe
Gala

#Subjects


Previous article▷ The action hit “The Suicide Squad” already from the beginning of October on Sky and Sky Ticket
Next article“Hate is not the answer”: Gisele Bündchen stands by Doutzen Kroes
Arjun Sethi
Passionate guitarist, gamer and writer. Lives for the perfect review, and scrapes texts until they are razor-sharp.
RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

Trending News

Load more

Recent Comments

EDITOR PICKS

POPULAR POSTS

POPULAR CATEGORY

ABOUT US

CodeList.biz an online gaming news website started to provide trust. Code List an online gaming news portal started as an honest effort to provide users with unbiased and well-suited information on the latest and trending news.

Contact us: contact@yoursite.com

FOLLOW US

© Newspaper WordPress Theme by TagDiv