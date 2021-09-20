Jennifer Lawrence raves about her boyfriend Darren Aronofsky

She raves about her new boyfriend

Only recently did clear photos confirm their relationship. Now Jennifer Lawrence raves about Darren Aronofsky in an interview

Jennifer Lawrence is blown away by her new boyfriend, Darren Aronofsky. Just a few weeks ago, the two were seen holding hands and kissing in New York. Now the 26-year-old raves about her lover in an interview with “Vanity Fair”.

Jennifer Lawrence had targeted him since 2010



“He is a visionary“said Lawrence of Aronofsky, with whom she is said to have been dating since August.

She had been a fan of the director for a long time and wanted to work with him after she 2010 saw his masterpiece “Black Swan”.

Shooting together in Montreal



This dream came true for the Oscar winner this year. Jennifer Lawrence shot together with the 47-year-old in the summer the drama “Mother” in Montreal. To do this, she stood in front of the camera with Javier Bardem and Michelle Pfeiffer. Even before shooting began, Lawrence had so much faith in the director that she agreed to the role before she even had the script in her hands.









Shortness of breath on the red carpet Jennifer, is your corset too tight for you?



56 images

Jennifer Lawrence and Darren Aronofskys found their personal happiness on the set. The first rumors of a relationship surfaced in October when they were spotted having dinner together in Los Angeles.





iwe

Gala