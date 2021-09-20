Jennifer Lawrence on Sexism: “I’m Tired of Being ‘Adorable'” – Culture

Hollywood top earner Jennifer Lawrence complains about sexism in the US film industry. The 25-year-old wrote in an article published on Tuesday for the feminist newsletter ” Lenny “. The newsletter was written by the American actress and film producer Lena Dunham, who was best known for the series “Girls”.

Lawrence had always feared that he would be seen as “difficult” or “spoiled” if she was too persistent in negotiating her fee. “I would be lying if I didn’t admit that wanting to be liked influenced my decision to get the deal without a real fight,” wrote Lawrence. Her colleagues Bradley Cooper and Christian Bale got 9% of the income from the film production, while Lawrence and her colleague Amy Adams only got a 7% stake.

At the time she thought it was a “good idea”. “Until I looked at the payroll on the internet and realized that all of the men I worked with definitely didn’t care if they were seen as ‘difficult’ or ‘spoiled’.” The niceness should now be over, continued the actress, who became famous through “The Hunger Games”. “I’m tired of finding the ‘adorable’ way to express my opinion while still being ‘personable’,” she wrote. They don’t think a man should brood about “what point of view he should take in order to be heard. He will just be heard”.









At the end of November 2014, hackers gained access to internal documents and e-mails of the production company Sony and published them on the Internet. Among other things, an email was announced in which a Sony film producer dubbed Hollywood superstar Angelina Jolie as a “minimally talented spoiled brat”. You couldn’t imagine someone saying that about a man, “wrote Lawrence.

Robert Downey Jr. made $ 30 million more

The actress, who received an Oscar in 2012 for her role in the film “Silver Linings”, is one of the youngest Hollywood stars at the age of 25 – and one of the highest paid: Lawrence was with an income of 52 million dollars (46 million euros) According to the US magazine Forbes, the highest paid actress in the world last year. The highest-paid male actor, Robert Downey Jr., made almost $ 30 million more, however.

Lawrence isn’t the first actress to publicly take a stand against the pay gap in Hollywood: At this year’s Oscars, Patricia Arquette stepped on stage to accept her Oscar for Best Supporting Actress and thanked all mothers and taxpayers before asking for equal pay advocated equal work and “equality for women in the United States of America”. (afp / tsp)